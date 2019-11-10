Cousins shows primetime narrative was never telling

If you have a television or the internet, you know all about Kirk Cousins’ primetime win-loss record. During every game, from every commentator you would hear how much the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback has struggled in games on the biggest stages. While he still will have to prove that he can take the Vikings deep into the playoffs as per their expectations, Cousins made it clear that the “Primetime Kirk” narrative should never have been a thing.

Against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, the Vikings’ quarterback threw for 220 yards on 23-for-32 passing and tossed two touchdowns in a 28-24 win to improve to 7-13 in primetime and 2-0 this season.

Last year we looked in depth at his performances in primetime during those previous wins and losses and found that he was a very similar — if not identical — quarterback to his usual self. The circumstances of the game, including quality of team around him, defensive play, quality of opponent and luck tended to dictate the record more than a voodoo force that overtook him in night games.

After the win, the first question on TV was about Primetime Kirk. He was also asked about proving himself in primetime at the podium.

“I feel looking back that I’ve played very well in primetime,” Cousins said. “I’ve played good football but let’s say the Cowboys catch that Hail Mary, I have to evaluate this game on how I’m playing knowing it’s a team game and anything can happen, the ball can bounce a certain way, the ref can make a call and if Jayron doesn’t intercept that and they come down with it am I suddenly going to say, ‘oh my gosh I’m terrible in primetime?’ No I’m going to look at the production, watch the film and grade it the same if we win or lose.”

Cousins continued his streak of four games without a turnover and spread the ball to seven different receivers. He was also given the benefit of several screen passes to Dalvin Cook — who finished with 86 yards receiving — and a successful running game that picked up 153 total yards on the ground.

“I look at it as: ‘How am I contributing, how am I playing? I think I’ve played well in primetime. Have we won them all? No. But to get this one was a great step in the right direction and hopefully we can get a few more here,” Cousins said. “We’re going to need to get a few more here before the season ends.”

Head coach Mike Zimmer said after the game he was very pleased with Primetime Kirk.

“I thought he played great tonight,” Zimmer said. “I thought he put the ball in the right place, he made some really good throws, had some throwaways that were good as well. I thought he played really well and he got hit a lot too.”

The narrative is sure to be tested going forward. If their one remaining Sunday night game doesn’t get flexed, the Vikings will have games at Seattle, at Los Angeles Chargers and home against Green Bay all on primetime.