Denver’s defense offers tough challenge for Vikings’ thriving offense

EAGAN — Following a win on national TV against a division-leading team, the Minnesota Vikings return home to battle a club that is sitting in last place in the AFC West. But the Denver Broncos haven’t been steamrolled in their six losses. In fact, their defense is one of the best in the NFL.

“It reminds me of a couple of years ago before Chicago had gotten things figured out on both sides of the ball and we played them in the last game of the year here and they were 3-12 at the time or something like that and they had a top-10 defense,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said on Thursday. “It was a big test for us and we had to win that game [for playoff position]…to this point this is the best defense that we’ve faced.”

Under defensive-minded head coach Vic Fangio the Broncos rank fourth in the NFL in yards allowed, sixth in points against and rank by Pro Football Focus’s team grades as the best run-stopping defense in the NFL.

“They give us a lot of different looks, very similar to what Chicago did a year ago,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “Big thick bodies in the middle, two edge rushers when they’re in their 3-4, aggressive get up the field and try and knock people back. The linebackers can really flow. Saw one play where the guard had him cut off and he went backdoor over him and still ended up making the tackle. They’ve got guys that can really run. I think their secondary does a great job of disguising, which they did again in Chicago as well.”

Last year Fangio’s Bears defense dominated the Vikings’ offense. In the two NFC North battles, Kirk Cousins averaged just 5.0 yards per pass attempt and managed a 77.7 rating in two losses. The Broncos have done similar things to opposing QBs this year, holding opponents to under 200 yards passing five times.

“Extremely sound groups, who you’re not going to see many mistakes on tape,” offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski said. “They do a lot, multiple fronts, multiple coverages, but they all complement each other. I think it’s an outstanding scheme. Again, one that we’ve seen a bunch of times from our days going against Coach (Vic Fangio) in Chicago. You see on tape, again, a very fast group, excellent situationally, really good third down, really good red zone. The way that their different coverages, different fronts complement each other, I think is very impressive.”

The Vikings offense hasn’t matched up against many strong passing defenses this year. They have wins against the 32nd, 30th, 27th, 26th, 16th and 14th ranked teams in QB rating against. The Broncos are seventh, the highest of any opponent the Vikings have faced.

Eric Kendricks’ Pro Bowl season

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks ranks No. 1 at his position by Pro Football Focus’s grading system. The highest he’s scored in previous years is 23rd.

“I think he just understands the scheme better,” Zimmer said. “Everybody says how great he’s playing. I think he’s always been pretty darn good, and so to me, is there a big jump? I don’t know. I guess I’ll have to evaluate it at the end of the season. But I mean he’s a see-ball, get-ball guy, always has been, and that’s kind of why he’s been able to make plays. He sees something and he goes, and he doesn’t hold back. He’s not afraid to shoot his gun, and so I think he’s just playing with a bunch of confidence, feels secure about the system, understands where everybody is going to be and I think that’s been important for him.”

Brandon Allen

After placing Joe Flacco on injured reserve, the Broncos turned to 27-year-old Brandon Allen to start in his place. He will make just his second career start on Sunday.

“It’s difficult, because he hasn’t been there the entire time,” Zimmer said. “You got a one-game summary of it, and really, we have to prepare for the offense and then we have to prepare for the players. With him being different and just trying to re-study everything that he’s done, it is more difficult having that small of a sample size.”

In his first start Allen went 12-for-20 with two touchdowns and averaged 9.7 yards per attempt in a win over the Browns.

“He played pretty good for them last game,” defensive coordinator George Edwards. “Offensively, it looked like he ran their offense pretty well. Not a lot of tape on him, that’s the only start we’ve got on him. In the preseason he was with the Rams, so we got a chance to see him operate within their system of things, but last week, seeing with the players with Denver and just some of the things they like to do with him. Very athletic, can make all the throws, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Injuries

The Vikings desperately need the bye week. The Thursday injury report featured a new submission: Anthony Harris. He did not practice with a groin injury. Andrew Sendejo was limited, opening the door for Jayron Kearse to potentially start at safety.

Guard Brett Jones reportedly tore his MCL and was placed on injured reserve. He was likely to be active this week with Josh Kline missing practice (concussion). Adam Thielen still hasn’t practiced this week and appears to be setting his return date for Monday night against Seattle and defensive tackle Linval Joseph did not practice after reportedly undergoing knee surgery.

Zimmer said he was proud of the way the Vikings’ D-linemen stepped up in Joseph’s absence.

“I think our front seven did an amazing job,” he said. “They all played really well, honestly. Shamar (Stephen), Jaleel (Johnson), (Armon) Watts when he was in there. The two ends (Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter) played really well. Ifeadi (Odenigbo), there was a couple of times we were in nickel and he was in there, and he played the run well. (Stephen) Weatherly, the linebackers, safeties at times. They just played really well. It wasn’t anything fancy.”

The lone good news: Trae Waynes practiced in full after missing last Sunday’s game against Dallas.