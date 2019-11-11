Report: Nose tackle Linval Joseph undergoes surgery to repair meniscus, timing of return is uncertain

How long will the Vikings be without Linval Joseph?

The nose tackle, who missed Sunday’s game in Dallas because of a knee injury, had an operation on his meniscus last week, according to the Star Tribune.

Joseph, who is a key member of the Vikings’ defensive line, has been on the injury report for a few weeks because of a knee issue. It became clear something was wrong when the 31-year-old missed practice on Thursday and then was listed as out for Sunday’s game on Friday’s injury report.

The Star Tribune reported that sources said the Vikings are optimistic about having Joseph back “in the near future.” Joseph joined the Vikings in 2014 and since then has played in 84 of a possible 90-regular season games. Joseph played in all 16 regular-season games in 2016 and 2017 before missing one last year.

The Vikings will play host to Denver next Sunday before having their bye week.