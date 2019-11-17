The conversation that set up Jayron Kearse for clutch stops vs. Denver

MINNEAPOLIS — Jayron Kearse has had a rollercoaster season.

When the year opened, he was playing a hybrid safety role in the “big nickel” package and appeared to be a weapon for Mike Zimmer in the Minnesota Vikings defense. But in the past month, he was arrested and saw his snap count drop to just a shade over zero.

But on Sunday Harrison Smith suffered a hamstring injury late in the Vikings’ wild contest against the Denver Broncos and made four key plays including the game-winning stop to give Minnesota the 27-23 win.

“Coach Gray looked at me and said ‘this is playoff football, you have to come out and make a play,'” Kearse said. “The offense did their job and gave us the lead and it was time for us to close it out and we did just that.”

Earlier in the week Kearse responded to someone on Twitter saying that he did not see his future in Minnesota. Clearly going through frustrations about his situation with the Vikings, Kearse had a pre-game chat with a teammate that helped put him in the right mindset heading into the game.

“I thank Anthony Harris, Anthony Harris as big,” Kearse said. “With the thoughts in my head, the things I was going through and thinking, having a talk with him right before the game, it was really big for me. He was a big help for me. I can’t thank him enough.”

The former Clemson star was targeted repeatedly on Denver’s final drive, which went a total of 19 plays and brought the Broncos to the goal line with a chance to upset the Vikings. Kearse was draped all over his receiver on a deep shot down the field by Broncos QB Brandon Allen. After a third-and-13 conversion, Kearse broke up a third-and-6 pass over the middle, which Broncos coach Vic Fangio challenged to no avail.

Allen ran for a first down to set up a chance to win the game but on his final throw with time expiring, Kearse made a play on a throw in his direction, knocking the ball away from athletic tight end Noah Fant.

“He’s pretty good, he’s a pretty good football player,” Kearse said. “We saw him on film last week, he had a couple big plays. It was all about being physical with him. I’m a big body, he’s a big body so you aren’t going to bully me, you’re not going to out-muscle me. We’re going to be two physical football players and when the ball goes up it’s my job to not let you come down with it.”

The Vikings’ defense may need Kearse down the stretch with injuries to both starting safeties. For him, Sunday’s key plays could act to get him back on track as a significant part of the defense.

“It meant a lot, all I want to do is play football, just have a shot, just have an opportunity to go out there and play football because I believe I’m a good football player whether anyone sees it or not,” Kearse said.