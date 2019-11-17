Two-minute Kirk? Cousins credits late-game approach for second half comeback

MINNEAPOLIS — When the Minnesota Vikings’ offense sputtered at the end of the half, the purple-wearing contingent inside US Bank Stadium booed them off the field for lacking urgency in the half’s final drive. In a 20-point second-half comeback, the Vikings used an up-tempo approach to wear down the Denver Broncos and put up 27 points.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled in the first half, averaging just 4.8 yards per attempt. Denver’s defense pressured Cousins on a handful of plays with just four rushers, including on a key holding penalty on Riley Reiff that negated a 30-yard throw, a Von Miller sack on third down and a strip sack that resulted in a Broncos field goal.

In the second half the Vikings brought a different pace to the game knowing they would have to score on every drive if they were going to come away with the biggest comeback of the Mike Zimmer era in Minnesota. Cousins and the offense pushed the ball down the field on an 18-play touchdown drive and then scored twice more on big plays — a 54-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs and a 32-yard TD to go ahead late.

After the win, Cousins talked about his comfort in a two-minute approach for the entire second half.

“I go back to college, whenever we were stalling, Mark Dantonio would say, ‘Hey, just jump into 2-minute,” Cousins said. “Because many times, you jump into 2-minute and suddenly it just has a different feel to it, and the next thing you know, you’re going.”

The Vikings’ quarterback was rarely pressured in the second half despite having to play a “drop back game,” which he has pointed out several times this year that the offense wants to avoid those situations.

“It worked today. I don’t know if that’s because you run play after play after play without huddling and then they start to get a little winded and now they don’t have the same get-off as they do in the first half when you’re huddling every play,” Cousins said.

Cousins finished the second half averaging more than 10 yards per throw and with 261 of his 319 total yards.

The Vikings have shown this year they are capable of getting into shootouts with opposing teams who are scoring points against their defense. They posted 42 points against Detroit and beat Dallas despite nearly 400 yards passing from Dak Prescott last week.

This time around adjustments were required on the fly.

“We started drawing stuff up, Kevin [Stefanski] got out a whiteboard for the first time this year and started drawing some stuff on the whiteboard, and one of them was a big play to Dalvin [Cook],” Cousins said. “So again that’s why I’m saying our coaches did a great job of adjusting and saying, ‘All right, they’re taking this away. But how can we still run this but present it differently to the defense?’”

Zimmer said that he spent time this offseason working on these types of situations after seeing his team struggle late in games in 2018.

“This spring we did a presentation on the last 10 minutes of the ball game,” Zimmer said. “Last year in the last 10 minutes, whether we were up or down, we were 0-for-4, 0-for-5. I believe it was last week and this week the last 10 minutes of the ball game that we ended up winning those games. We practiced it, we’ve been working on it, we did it a lot in the spring and I think we did it in training camp as well.”

Early in the season it was questioned whether the Vikings could win without a successful running game. On Sunday Dalvin Cook gained just 26 yards.

“He played great, he’s played great for a long time now,” Zimmer said of Cousins’ performance.