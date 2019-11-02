Vikings activate cornerback Holton Hill to 53-man roster

The Vikings will have another option at cornerback for Sunday’s game in Kansas City. Holton Hill, who was suspended for the first eight games of the season, was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday and rookie linebacker Cameron Smith (a fifth-round pick) was released.

Hill was signed by the Vikings in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. Off-the-field concerns were the main reason he was not selected. Hill made his first career start in Week 8 of last season against New Orleans and played in all 16 games. He started three games and had 34 tackles, finishing third on the team with seven passes defensed.

Hill was suspended by the NFL for the first four games under its PED policy this offseason and another four games were added under the substance-abuse policy later in the offseason.

Hill will be eligible to play for the Vikings in Kansas City, assuming he is on the 45-man roster for the game.