Vikings defense struggled in Dallas but shined in big moments

To paraphrase Lizzo: Why was the Minnesota Vikings defense great only when they needed to be great? That’s the question Mike Zimmer will be asking himself as he breaks down the film of the Vikings’ 28-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in which they allowed 397 yards passing to Dak Prescott but made two huge stops to close out the game.

Prescott continually found open receivers throughout the night, hitting Amari Cooper 11 times for 147 yards and Randall Cobb six times for 106 yards. The Cowboys went 9-for-15 on third downs, moving the ball both methodically at times and finding big plays down the field.

“I thought we fought like crazy, came up with some big plays,” Zimmer said following the game. “The disappointing thing for us is that we gave up about three or four third-and-12s to let them keep drives going but I’m proud of this team the way they fought.”

On the final two drives (not counting the Hail Mary at the end) the Vikings allowed Prescott to move the ball freely downfield, picking up 70 yards on 13 plays and taking up over five minutes on a drive that began at the opening of the fourth quarter. But with first-and-goal from the 6-yard line, the Vikings’ defense stuffed Ezekiel Elliott and caused two incompletions to force a 23-yard field goal, putting Dallas down by four points.

And then after a Britton Colquitt punt sent the Cowboys back to their own 10, Prescott drove them again deep into Vikings territory. Again they stopped Elliott and then linebacker Eric Kendricks had a key pass breakup to essentially end the game for the Cowboys .

“We’re usually pretty good in the red zone, we just have to be better on third down and on some of these other passes than what we have,” Zimmer said. “We did a great job of stopping the run tonight I thought.

Indeed they did stop the run. Even without Linval Joseph, Zimmer’s defense allowed just 50 yards on 22 carries.

“We had to do that, we had to make them be one-dimensional,” Zimmer said. “I wish we would have played better in pass defense than what we did but we had to do that. They are a good running football team and I thought we did a really nice job in our run fits and the way we tackled.”

This wasn’t the first instance of the Vikings having some troubles against the passing game. Last week they gave up over a 100 quarterback rating to backup Matt Moore and ranked 19th in passer rating entering the game.

“We made so many adjustments, we changed coverages, we doubled Cooper, we had the coverage tilted to him, [Prescott] threw the ball great tonight,” Zimmer said. “He got the ball out a lot. We finally got to him a couple of times with our pass rush.”

The Vikings’ defense will face plenty more tests with matchups against Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, Philip Rivers and Aaron Rodgers still on the slate.