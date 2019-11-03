Vikings might be wise to shut down injured Adam Thielen for the rest of November

Adam Thielen’s return from a hamstring injury didn’t even last a quarter on Sunday in Kansas City and it’s fair to wonder when the Vikings wide receiver will get back on the field.

Thielen, who injured his right hamstring in the Vikings’ victory over Detroit in Week 7 and missed the first game of his six-year NFL career the following Thursday against Washington, started in the Vikings’ 26-23 loss on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kirk Cousins’ poorly thrown pass to Thielen on the second play from scrimmage fell incomplete.

That would be the only time Thielen was targeted as he departed in the first quarter after aggravating the injury. It was initially announced that Thielen was questionable to return but he never did.

Thielen has 27 catches for 391 yards and six touchdowns in eight games this season and along with Stefon Diggs is part of one of the top receiving duos in the NFL. There is a case to be made that Thielen should not play again until the Vikings return from their bye on Dec. 2 in Seattle.

That would give Thielen three weeks to rest the injury. The Vikings might have no choice if Thielen made the hamstring worse by playing on Sunday. Hamstring injuries are tricky and if Thielen attempts to rush back and does more damage his season could be finished.

In Thielen’s absence, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell caught three passes for 58 yards on Sunday. Diggs had only one catch for 4 yards and rookie Olabisi Johnson had one catch for 4 yards but that went for a touchdown.