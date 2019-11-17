Vikings overcome mountain of mistakes to beat Broncos

MINNEAPOLIS — There are 1,000 ways to lose a football game and the Minnesota Vikings attempted to try out every one of them on Sunday. And yet they came away with a 27-23 win and head into the bye week at 8-3.

It has been the case in other Vikings losses against Green Bay, Chicago and Kansas City that even a casual observer could tell that something was wrong right off the bat. Same went for Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos. Only this time they got away with it.

To open the game the Vikings allowed quarterback Brandon Allen, who was making his second career start, to hit a 31-yard pass that set up an early field goal for Denver. They responded by going three-and-out, with two of those plays going to fullback CJ Ham. Yes that’s right — rather than handing the ball to Dalvin Cook, a potential MVP candidate, on third-and-1, the Vikings went to the fullback. And then they punted.

With a 3-0 lead, the Broncos decided to play like a team that is 3-6 and had very little to lose. Allen launched a ball 48 yards to receiver Courtland Sutton to set up Denver in scoring position. Two plays later, Allen went after Vikings corner Xavier Rhodes again, drawing a 24-yard pass interference penalty. On the Broncos’ third try, they reached the end zone to take a quick two-score lead.

It appeared the Vikings would respond quickly against a Broncos team that has already lost several close matchups this year. Instead left guard Pat Elflein jumped offside on a third down and Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins to force another punt.

Denver continued to play like a team with nothing to lose, throwing a bomb off a reverse with Sutton, who found receiver Tim Patrick for a 38-yard gain. The Broncos ultimately scored on a 1-yard dive by their fullback Andy Janovich.

Down 17 points, Cousins found Stefon Diggs for a huge gain that might have sparked a rally. Instead Riley Reiff was called for holding and the Vikings chose to run the ball on second-and-20. Naturally, they ended up punting.

Cousins looked like the Chicago version, fumbling on the first play of the next drive after being sacked by Shelby Harris. Denver added a field goal and the Vikings immediately fumbled again on the kickoff.

Each time Denver opened the door for Minnesota, they slammed it back shut. Allen threw an interception on the first play after Ameer Abdullah’s kickoff return fumble but the Vikings ran five plays for 17 yards and punted. The most frustrating play of the bunch was an offside by Denver in which Cousins had an opportunity to take a deep shot and instead checked down to Ham. Diggs threw his arms up in the air, as did most of the folks wearing purple in the stands.

The Vikings offense finally started moving with the team down in the second half. Cousins led a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to cut the game to two scores with plenty of time for a comeback.

Yet they were hell bent on committing every penalty in the book. Linebacker Eric Wilson jumped offside on fourth down to keep a Broncos drive alive. Allen eventually led his team into field goal position to take a 23-7 lead.

At that point they were in need of big plays or Sunday would go down as one of the worst losses of the Zimmer era.

Cousins did exactly what Vikings fans have wondered if he could do: Lead a comeback.

An 18-play drive that took 5:58 off the clock was capped off with a Cook touchdown and then on the next drive Cousins hit one of the most impressive passes of his Minnesota career: A 54-yard bomb to Diggs for a touchdown to bring the Vikings within three.

Denver then got conservative in the worst possible moment. After hitting a deep pass to Sutton to put them on the Vikings side of the field, the Broncos handed off on third-and-7 and chose to kick a field goal with hopes of going up by six points late. The kick drifted wide right and the Vikings quickly went to work.

Cousins hit Diggs on third down to keep the drive rolling and eventually finished it with a 32-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Kyle Rudolph.

The Vikings defense hasn’t been special this year as it has been in the past but it has come up with big plays when called upon like last week when they stopped Dallas on fourth down on the final drive (aside from their Hail Mary) to beat the Cowboys.

This time Allen made it even more difficult, rushing for a first down on fourth-and-short with 10 seconds left but Jayron Kearse stopped two passes into his coverage at the goal line and the Vikings came away with a 27-23 win.

It’s clear that the Vikings cannot expect to play the way they did on Sunday against Seattle, Green Bay or in the postseason but they can walk away knowing that comebacks are possible. And that’s all that matters on Sunday.