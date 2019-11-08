Vikings will be missing two key players against Cowboys

A week ago the Vikings were considered one of the healthier teams in the NFL and there was discussion of the good fortune they were having in the injury department.

That good fortune is no more. The Vikings won’t have two key players for Sunday night’s game in Dallas as wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) and defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee) have been declared out.

Joseph was listed on the injury report Wednesday but he participated in the entire practice. He then sat out Thursday’s practice, raising concern that he wouldn’t be able to go Sunday. Joseph’s presence is key to the success of the interior of the Vikings’ defensive line and stopping the run. His absence will be good news for the Cowboys and star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Thielen, who missed the Vikings’ win over Washington on Oct. 24, will sit out another game after he attempted to return last Sunday against the Chiefs but aggravated his injury early in the game.

Cornerback Trae Waynes, who had a rough day against Kansas City, is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday night. Defensive end Stephen Weatherly (groin) also is questionable. Wide receiver Amari Cooper (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for the Cowboys.