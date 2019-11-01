Will Adam Thielen return for Vikings’ game in Kansas City?

The Vikings have only one player whose status for Sunday’s game in Kansas City is in question but it’s an important one.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen reportedly was listed as questionable for Sunday because of a right hamstring injury that caused him to miss the Vikings’ victory over Washington on Oct. 24. Thielen was injured while catching a touchdown pass in the Vikings’ win Oct. 20 in Detroit and was limited in practice this week.

Thielen, who had never missed a game in his six NFL seasons until now, has 27 catches for 391 yards and six touchdowns in seven games this season. He also has a rushing touchdown.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to tell reporters on Friday whether Patrick Mahomes (knee) or Matt Moore will start at quarterback. Mahomes did not play in Kansas City’s loss to Green Bay last Sunday night and is listed as questionable on the injury report.