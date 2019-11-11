Zulgad: Dalvin over Zeke? Cook proves to be the superior running back on this night

The Vikings game against Dallas on Sunday night was billed as a marquee matchup of two of the NFL’s best young running backs. The likely expectation was that when it was finished the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott would receive the majority of the accolades.

The Vikings’ Dalvin Cook had other ideas. Cook didn’t just outplay Elliott on the latter’s home field, he outperformed him by a substantial margin that should cause many to reevaluate which one of the 24-year-olds is the better player.

Cook finished with 97 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown and also caught all seven Kirk Cousins passes directed his way for 86 yards, a 12.3 average. Cook’s receiving statistics led the Vikings. Elliott rushed for 47 yards on 20 carries and caught only two passes for 16 yards as the Vikings defense did an outstanding job against him. Cook’s longest run went for 23 yards; Elliott’s went for 6. Cook, as he always does, gained several of his yards after initial contact as Cowboys defenders appeared to want no part of him.

“Dalvin handles everything great and he plays outstanding,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “He had some unbelievable runs, tough competitive runs. (He did a) great job on the screens. … Dalvin’s a great player.”

He proved that again in front of a national audience during what has become a breakout season. Cook’s 183 yards of total offense give him 1,415 for the season. That is the most scrimmage yards through 10 games in Vikings history and the most by any player since DeMarco Murray in 2014, according to ESPN.

Cook, who entered Sunday leading the NFL with 894 yards rushing, actually had his sixth 100-yard ground game of the season, but a 4-yard loss on his final carry knocked him back to 97 yards. That did little to affect Cook’s mood afterward. “I felt great,” he said. “(We) got a big win and it’s special, Sunday Night Football. It’s the moment you live for. Got to cherish these moments.”

Cook and his teammates had plenty of reason to cherish a road win that improved the Vikings’ record to 7-3 and kept them one game behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. This was easily the Vikings’ most impressive win of the season and came a week after they blew an opportunity to beat the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Cook was held to 71 yards on 21 carries and 45 yards on four receptions in that loss. But the Cowboys’ defense had no answers for Cook on the ground or in the passing game and offensive coordiantor Kevin Stefanski knew it.

Cook was stuffed for a 1-yard loss on the Vikings’ first play from scrimmage, making it second-and-11 from the Minnesota 46 yard line. The next play was a short pass to Cook and he went for a 12-yard gain. The next play was another pass to Cook and this time it resulted in a 27-yard pick up, putting the ball deep in Dallas territory. Two plays later, Cousins found tight end Kyle Rudolph for a 1-yard touchdown and an early lead.

The Cowboys were leading 21-20 in the third quarter when the Vikings began a drive that gave them the lead for good. Ten consecutive run plays were called on the 13-play drive that ended with Cook getting to the outside to score on a 2-yard run on fourth-and-goal.

Cook has now gone fourth consecutive games without finishing with 100 yards rushing but nobody cares at this point. His ability to make an impact both when he’s handed and thrown the ball is what makes him special and such a threat in today’s game.

It’s not often Elliott has to take a back seat to a running back but he definitely did in this case. Cook, who battled injuries his first two seasons in the NFL, is proving on a weekly basis what he can do when healthy. When he’s going well, so is the Vikings’ offense.

“I think Dalvin believes that he’s really good and I believe that, too,” Zimmer said.

Many more around the country will believe it as well after Sunday.