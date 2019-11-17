Zulgad: Second (half) act saves the day: The Vikings avoided a brutal loss by taking Denver seriously for a half

MINNEAPOLIS — A certain Twin Cities sports radio personality spent last week dismissing the 3-6 Denver Broncos as a threat to the Vikings for Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Evidently, Mike Zimmer’s players did the same thing.

“I told the team all week long this was a good football team they were playing,” the Vikings coach said, “really good on defense. Hopefully they listen next time.”

Their failure to listen this time nearly cost the Vikings as they had to rally from a 20-point deficit at halftime to pull out a 27-23 victory that went down to the final play and ended up turning first-half jeers to end-of-the-game cheers.

The Vikings improved to 8-3 and will enter their bye week tied in victories with Green Bay (8-2), which had a bye on Sunday. The Vikings won’t play again until Monday night, Dec. 2 against the Seahawks (8-2) in Seattle. That game should provide a clear indication of just how seriously we should take Minnesota.

That conversation would have been much different if the Vikings hadn’t become the first team in the past 40 seasons to score on every second-half possession and win after trailing by 20 points at the half. (Hat tip to Elias Sports Bureau.) The Vikings had to pull off the furious rally after having their worst half of the season as the Broncos’ offense moved the ball in the opening 30 minutes and the defense did whatever it wanted against Kirk Cousins and Minnesota’s offense. If there was a mistake to make, the Vikings made it.

“It would have been pretty (bad) if we lost,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said when asked how much better the victory would make the off week. “Going into a bye week trying to relax and you just took a (loss). … But, for us, coming out victorious, it gives us something to, not really a sigh of relief, but more so to say, ‘OK, we can fight back to get in the games, we can do X-Y-Z.’ There are some good things to take from this game moving forward and we’ve just got to continue to do it.”

The Vikings’ comeback began with Cousins’ 10-yard scoring pass to tight end Irv Smith Jr., on the opening drive of the second half and ended with tight end Kyle Rudolph’s 32-yard touchdown reception with 6 minutes, 1 second left in the fourth quarter to give the Vikings a four-point lead. In between, running back Dalvin Cook scored on a 3-yard run and Diggs caught a 54-yard TD pass from Cousins to pull the Vikings within three.

Diggs was not even targeted on a first-half pass by Cousins — a 34-yard completion was wiped out by a holding penalty on left tackle Riley Reiff — but finished with five receptions on five targets for 121 yards and a touchdown. He definitely set the emotional tone that this team needed and the fact they spent the second half having Cousins run the two-minute offense paid off.

The victory might not have been pretty — at least the first 30 minutes weren’t — but it is huge because it also enabled the Vikings to avoid the type of clunker they have had at home a couple times under Zimmer. The two that immediately come to mind would be the 34-6 loss to Indianapolis in Week 15 in 2016 and the 27-6 loss to Buffalo in Week 3 of last season. The Vikings missed the playoffs in both of those years.

These Vikings appear to be in solid position to make the postseason and the win Sunday increased their chances of passing the Packers for the NFC North title. Those teams will play on Dec. 23 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

So why didn’t Zimmer’s players take the Broncos more seriously? Was it the upcoming bye that might have made them mentally checked out? “No, because they didn’t even — (for) the first time in, I don’t know, 10 years or something (head athletic trainer) Eric Sugarman said not one person has asked what the schedule is next week in the bye,” Zimmer said. “I’ve gotten after them a few times this week, not because they weren’t doing anything, but because I was trying to get them to understand that this is a good football team and we’ve got to take care of business. I just think they came out, and they played better than we did in the first half. Maybe it’s a little human nature. They’re 3-6. But I tried to tell them all week long. Now that we won, it will be good in the future that I can remind them of a lot more things.”

The Vikings now have one of the more impressive comebacks in franchise history. It had been since Week 16 of the 2014 season that a team had blown a 20-point lead at halftime. The Chargers came back to beat San Francisco in that game. Teams leading by 20 points or more at halftime are now 400-13 (95-1 since the start of 2015), according to ESPN Stats & Information. There’s more: NFL teams had won 97 consecutive games when up by 20 or more points at the half and Minnesota was 0-8 under Zimmer when down by 20 points at any point in the game. (Hat tip to ESPN for those stats.)

Obviously, this was the greatest comeback of Zimmer’s coaching career but he had little interest in reveling in this fact. “I’ll reminisce when I retire, which (with) games like this might be soon,” he said. “I’m not sure my heart is still going.”