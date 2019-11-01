Zulgad: Serious contender? Next three games will tell us plenty about Vikings

A month ago the Vikings were coming off an ugly 10-point loss in Chicago that left many wondering if general manager Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins were the right men for their jobs. The Vikings remained a respectable 2-2 at that point, but it felt more like 2-5 and the sense of panic wasn’t just outside the walls of TCO Performance Center.

Don’t let anyone with the team tell you differently. When disgruntled wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not show up for team meetings the Monday after the Bears loss and then also skipped practice that Wednesday, it provided a clear indication that things were close to going off the tracks.

But the great thing about sports is how quickly things can be turned around, especially in the NFL, and that’s exactly what the Vikings have done. A confidence-building victory over the host New York Giants on Oct. 6 was followed by wins against Philadelphia, Detroit and Washington.

That puts Minnesota at 6-2 entering Sunday’s game in Kansas City, a game behind the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in the NFC North. There is now some separation in the division as Detroit (3-3-1) and Chicago (3-4) have fallen back. There is also a very fair question when it comes to the Vikings. With eight games remaining, how good is this team?

The good news is we are about to find out. The Vikings’ next two games both will be on the road against the Chiefs (who are likely to be minus MVP QB Patrick Mahomes) and then in prime-time a week from Sunday against Dallas. The final eight games of the season will include four under the lights and five will be against teams that are currently .500 or above.

After Cousins’ brutal interception late in the fourth quarter of a Week 2 loss in Green Bay, the feeling here was the Vikings would be fortunate to be a playoff team. The loss in Chicago only strengthened that feeling considering Minnesota’s first two wins had come against inferior opponents in Atlanta and Oakland.

But whether it was a change in Cousins’ confidence, the improvement of the offensive line, a willingness by assistant head coach Gary Kubiak and offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to make changes in the offense, or a combination of these things, Cousins spent the month of October looking like a guy who deserved the rich payday he received in March 2018.

Cousins’ outstanding four-game stretch was rewarded on Thursday when he became the sixth Vikings quarterback to be named NFC Offensive Player of the Month. He had hit on 91 of 116 passes for 1,262 yards with 10 touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 137.1. In Weeks 5-7, Cousins became the first quarterback in NFL history to have at least 300 passing yards and a passer rating of 130 or higher in three consecutive games.

The Vikings started the season featuring running back Dalvin Cook as the key part of the offense but once Cousins was able to join the party, something that made Diggs and fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen very happy, opposing defenses no longer could just focus on the run.

There has been plenty of conversation in recent weeks, and rightfully so, about the decline in play of Xavier Rhodes and the fact that quarterbacks are now picking on the one-time Pro Bowl cornerback. That’s a definite concern, and something Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Matt Moore, will go after on Sunday. But what can’t be overlooked right now is the fact the Vikings have the third-best scoring defense (16.5 points per game) in the NFL.

If you were to rank the teams in the NFC right now it would be San Francisco (8-0), New Orleans (7-1), Green Bay and the Vikings and the Packers and Vikings could easily be flipped by Monday morning. What’s interesting is that after those four, there is a definite line drawn before you get to Seattle (6-2).

That’s the way it feels only a month after the Vikings’ season appeared to be in jeopardy of falling apart and a star player decided to express his frustration. A month from now — after games against Kansas City, Dallas and Denver and just before Minnesota plays at Seattle on a Monday night (Cousins is 0-7 on MNF) — will it still look so rosy for the Vikings?

The test the Vikings are about to get over the next three weeks — one that likely will be tougher than they got in the past four games — will provide that answer and tells us plenty about these Vikings.