49ers’ dramatic win clinches playoff spot for Vikings

For the third time in the Mike Zimmer era, the Minnesota Vikings will be playing postseason football.

The San Francisco 49ers’ 34-31 victory over the Los Angeles Rams officially eliminated the Rams from contention and clinched a spot for the Vikings.

The 49ers needed two third-and-16 conversions on the final drive to set up a game-winning field goal in a back-and-forth game with the Rams. It would have taken two wins by the Rams and two losses by the Vikings in the final two weeks for Minnesota to miss the playoffs.

Seeding is still in play for the Vikings. If they win against the Packers and Bears and San Francisco loses to Seattle or if the Seahawks lose the next two games the Vikings can lock up the No. 5 seed and play the winner of the NFC East.

Otherwise they will have a No. 6 seed. The two most likely opponents in that case are the New Orleans Saints or Packers.

The last two times the Vikings made the playoffs under Zimmer, Minnesota sports fans were treated to wild rides. In 2015 the Vikings came within a 27-yard field goal of beating Seattle and in 2017 they defeated New Orleans on the Minneapolis Miracle touchdown pass from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs, only to lose 38-7 in the NFC Championship game.

SKOR North will have you covered for whatever comes next.