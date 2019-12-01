Adam Thielen will not play against the Seahawks

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that wide receiver Adam Thielen will not be making his return on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.

Thielen said this week that he would not return to the field until he was sure that he could do everything required to play his position.

He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7 while catching a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins. The Vikings attempted to bring him back several weeks later against the Chiefs but he did not play after the first quarter and hasn’t appeared since then.

In eight games Thielen has 27 catches for 391 yards and six touchdowns this season.

