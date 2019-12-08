Adam Thielen will sit again for Vikings; Riley Reiff active for game against Lions

Adam Thielen will miss his fourth consecutive game and his fifth in the past six on Sunday after being declared inactive for the Vikings’ game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury on Oct. 20 while catching a touchdown pass against the Lions in Detroit and has played only once since that time, seeing limited action in a Nov. 3 loss at Kansas City. Thielen left that game after only seven snaps and hasn’t played since. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report Friday.

Thielen has 27 receptions for 391 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. He had not missed a game in his first five seasons before suffering this injury.

Left tackle Riley Reiff, who suffered a concussion last Monday in the Vikings’ loss at Seattle, was listed as questionable on the injury report but is active for Sunday’s game.