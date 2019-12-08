After Sunday’s game, Vikings fans should root for Lions to keep coach

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings should hope Matt Patricia stays in Detroit for a long, long time.

For the fourth straight time in the Patricia era, the Vikings ran the Lions out of the building, demolishing a poorly-coached team that lived up to its long history of comically bad decisions by hiring the former New England Patriots defensive coordinator. A report before the game from Boston Globe’s Ben Volin said that the Lions could give Patrica more time after this year. Nobody should be happier to see that than Vikings fans.

You might be able to justify Detroit’s abysmal showing on Sunday at US Bank Stadium by pointing to third-string starter David Blough, who finished the first half with 23 net passing yards. But there were far too many signs of a team that wasn’t remotely dialed in.

On the first drive Detroit attempted to block Danielle Hunter with a tight end on third-and-long. You don’t need to be told what happened next. They committed two personal fouls in the first half, one setting up a Kirk Cousins to Bisi Johnson touchdown pass.

Detroit’s answer to the Vikings’ score was a three and out with three run plays up the middle. Think about a team that has played Linval Joseph three times with this coaching staff and still hands off right at him.

Patricia was brought to Detroit to improve the Lions’ posture on defense (and in their media room?) but instead he’s taken a bad defense and made it a laughingstock. The Vikings put up 42 points at Ford Field in Week 7 despite playing without Adam Thielen for most of the game. Patricia’s defense was nearly as bad even after getting a look at the Vikings’ offense earlier this year.

No Surprise that Cousins went 17-for-20 in the first half considering he’s faced more pressure when throwing during OTAs than against Detroit’s alleged pass rush. The Lions rank third to last in passing yards allowed coming into the game and 26th in opposing QB rating. That’s after spending millions to sign Trey Flowers and Justin Coleman.

To end the first half, Detroit didn’t give safety help to Darius Slay on a deep bomb to Stefon Diggs — as if you wouldn’t know that was coming by now — and Diggs pulled in a 44-yard grab, giving the Vikings an easy breezy 65-yard touchdown drive in 46 seconds.

Now that’s a defense you want to keep facing twice a year.

Maybe it isn’t all Patricia’s fault. After all, who could have seen it coming that a guy who didn’t tell his team that he was once involved in a rape investigation and lost the locker room in record time during his first year and has traded two star players off the team midseason would have a rough go at it?

As the contingent on hand attempted to get ramped up for a handful of plays worthwhile in Lions-Vikings, they should feel some level of appreciation for the Lions for hiring a clueless coach and for their own team having a proven high level of competence during the Mike Zimmer era.

Certainly there were nitpicks for the Vikings on Sunday. It probably should have been over earlier but Zimmer decided to punt on Detroit’s side of the field. And maybe playing Dalvin Cook against a team in preseaon mode wasn’t exactly advisable. Still it was clear why some teams are continually in the hunt and others are perpetually in the basement. Zimmer schemed up baffling blitzes for Blough on every third down, his team’s recently-maligned defense played much more like itself with some tweaks to personnel usage, including a cornerback rotation.

Even when the Vikings made mistakes the Lions let them off the hook. Cousins got rattled inside the pocket and threw the ball directly to the Lions for what could have been a pick-six. Of course, they dropped it. The Vikings punted and Blough immediately threw an interception.

By the end of the third quarter Minnesota had over 200 yards passing, over 100 yards rushing and Blough put up 38 net yards.

And then the Lions gave up completely. After a Dan Bailey field goal put the Vikings up 20-0, Detroit opened their next drive with four straight runs. Detroit eventually found its way into the end zone with 2:09 remaining. Any David Blough fantasy owners can appreciate that.

With a win that felt more like 50-7 than 20-7, the Vikings now head out to Los Angeles to play another struggling team that they should take care of in the Chargers. In two weeks the tension will rise against Green Bay and Chicago and we will likely see a return of the Vikings in the playoffs. Same as it ever was. And if the Vikings are so lucky to have Detroit keep Patricia, same as it ever will be.