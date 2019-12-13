Alexander Mattison out for Sunday’s game against Chargers; Adam Thielen set to make return

The Vikings won’t have running back Alexander Mattison for Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles, but wide receiver Adam Thielen is set to return after missing the past four games and five of the past six because of a hamstring injury.

Mattison did not practice this week because of an ankle injury and, along with safety Jayron Kearse (toe), has been declared out for Sunday. Mattison’s absence means second-year running back Mike Boone will move up the depth chart and backup starter Dalvin Cook.

Cook rushed for 62 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown and caught two passes for 13 yards in the Vikings’ 20-7 victory last Sunday over Detroit. Cook had left the Vikings’ previous game against Seattle because of a chest injury and thus was somewhat limited against the Lions. Mattison rushed for 46 yards on 14 carries and had two receptions for 18 yards versus Detroit.

It will be interesting to see how much of a workload Cook is ready to assume against the Chargers. Cook has rushed for more than 100 yards five times this season but hasn’t done it in his past six games.

Wide receiver Bisi Johnson (quadriceps) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle) are listed as questionable.