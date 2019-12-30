Can Dalvin Cook return to form in New Orleans?

EAGAN — In an article my Mike Sando of The Athletic, an anonymous defensive coach succinctly explained Dalvin Cook’s impact on the Minnesota Vikings’ offense.

“They will run the s— out of the ball and that can neutralize some of Dennis Allen’s creativity with the pressure packages,” the coach said.

Since Cook has been banged up, the Vikings’ offense hasn’t had the same pop. The Pro Bowl running back suffered an injury against the Denver Broncos and then aggravated it in Seattle. He played the following two weeks but got dinged up in Los Angeles and missed the second half of the win over the Chargers.

In the four games in which Cook was either hindered by injury or out, quarterback Kirk Cousins has an 88.3 rating. He was sacked five times by the Packers, who did not fear Mike Boone the same way they would have if Cook were in the backfield.

The 2017 second-rounder would not say that he was fully healthy but he repeated that he’s set to play at the Superdome on Sunday in the opening round of the playoffs against the New Orleans Saints.

“It’s a long season, your body takes a lot,” Cook said. “Got some rest, I’m ready to go.”

Even with the two missed games, Cook still finished the season in the top 10 in rushing yards, yard after contact, rushes of 10-plus yards and rushing touchdowns.

He also led the league with 11.3 yards after catch per reception. Put another way: He turned check-downs and screens into explosive plays.

Cook opened the year with MVP-caliber numbers but his stats dipped as opponents game-planned to stop him. This weekend he will not only be expected to run the ball and create big gains through the air but also keep future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees on the sideline watching.

“It’s the same thing with every good quarterback, you have to try to keep him off the field,” Cook said. “The more limited possessions he has, that’s a better chance for us to win the football game and keep our defense fresh.”

Cook has been waiting for this chance for awhile now. He suffered a torn ACL in 2017 and watched from the sideline as his teammates beat the Saints at US Bank Stadium in the “Minneapolis Miracle” game.

“Tough scenario, tough situation, rookie in the league you want to play…it was tough watching,” Cook said. “Now I’m here and now it’s time to win some games.”

“When the moment and opportunities present themselves you have to take advantage of them, that’s what the playoffs are all about,” Cook added. “Capitalize on big moments and situational football, that would get us a ‘W.'”

The Vikings opened in Vegas as severe underdogs. Head coach Mike Zimmer said on Monday that nobody believes they can win. The door is open for Cook to play a huge role in proving the game-pickers wrong.

“It’s going to be hype, the fans will be ready to go,” Cook said. “We have to control our emotions and know what we’re here for.”