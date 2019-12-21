Cook out, Mattison questionable vs. Packers

EAGAN — For the first time this year the Minnesota Vikings will enter a game without their Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. However, the door is open for backup Alexander Mattison to play on Monday night.

Cook suffered a shoulder injury against the Los Angeles Chargers that was a separate ailment from the chest injury he suffered against the Seattle Seahawks. He is listed on the injury report with a chest issue.

Multiple reports have stated that Cook will not play in Week 17 either as the Vikings want him as close to 100% as possible for the opening round of the playoffs.

Cook has 1,135 yards on 250 carries to go along with 53 receptions and 13 touchdowns.

Mattison, who missed last week’s game in L.A. with an ankle injury, is listed as questionable, opening the door for the possibility of playing alongside Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah in the backfield. He was moving gingerly during warm-up drills on Saturday after missing Thursday and Friday’s workouts.

The third-round pick has been effective as a change-of-pace back, picking up 462 yards on 100 carries.

If Mattison can’t play, Boone will likely take the majority of the carries. He has only rushed 21 times this season for 97 yards and scored two touchdowns last week in relief against the Chargers.