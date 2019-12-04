Dalvin Cook expecting to play vs. Lions

EAGAN — When Dalvin Cook stayed down on the ground after a fumble on the second drive of the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, Minnesota Vikings fans collectively held their breaths.

For the remainder of the game he sat on the bench and watched as Alexander Mattison handled backfield duties for the remainder of the game. On Wednesday Cook, who reportedly is battling a clavicle injury, said that will he will be on the field this week against the Lions.

“I’ll be out there on Sunday ready to get a W,” he said.

Cook ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards and has played 69.3% of total snaps this season.

“That’s what it comes down to, I don’t think this thing can get any worse,” Cook said. “I think us being smart about it on Monday night was the best thing moving forward.”

Last season Cook suffered a hamstring injury and attempted to play through it on a limited snap count but he was ultimately shut down for four games. He said there isn’t any thought of sitting out against Detroit in order to recover.

“I love playing football, I wanted to go back out there Monday night, I know I could have helped my team close that game out,” Cook said. “That’s not part of my plan. Never was part of my plan. Never something I thought about. I love being out on the field, it’s fun being out there and I missed enough time before so I’m trying to be on the field.”

Cook noted that he will have to focus on ball security and playing on Sunday will be a matter of pain management.

“Just don’t think about it, I’ve played through a lot of things before, I’ve played through a broken rib,” Cook said. “The area that it’s in is just different for me. I do a lot of blocking and it comes with the position, it’s physical.”