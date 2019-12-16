Danielle Hunter is making a case for defensive MVP

Mike Zimmer is always looking for more out of his players. Even after Danielle Hunter’s monstrous performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in which he forced a game-changing fumble and was PFF’s highest graded player for the game, Zimmer said on Monday there are still areas where he can improve.

“If he ever gets one more thing, two more things, he’s going to be unstoppable,” Zimmer said. “We’re talking to him about those things all the time, hopefully that will come with maturity. But he likes to rely on what he feels comfortable with right now.”

Everyone can improve in some way but by almost every conceivable metric, Hunter is already unstoppable.

He ranks No. 1 in the NFL in quarterback pressures with 82, four ahead of Green Bay’s Za’Darius Smith. Hunter is tied for third in sacks at 13.5, third in overall PFF grade among defensive ends and is tied for third in run stops (per PFF).

This season has easily been his best in pressures with 14 more than his previous high of 68 in 2017 and is 10 points higher (79.6 to 89.6) in PFF grade from ’17.

There are plenty of worthy candidates for defensive MVP including New England’s Stephon Gilmore, who has allowed a 32.8 quarterback rating on throws into his coverage and fellow game-wrecker Cameron Jordan (13.5 sacks, 73 pressures) but Hunter’s case is the strongest the Vikings have had since Harrison Smith graded as the No. 1 safety in the NFL in 2017.

Additional notes

— If Eric Kendricks had household name recognition, we might be seeing conversations about his candidacy for defensive MVP as well. He is the No. 1 graded linebacker in the NFL by PFF. He has the second highest mark against the run and third best versus the pass. Kendricks is No. 1 in pass breakups and has already set a career high with 17 QB pressures.

On Monday, Zimmer talked about Kendricks’ play:

“Eric’s played really well all year long, very instinctive. He made a couple really nice plays in the running game to the perimeter, but probably the passing game, he really showed. They tried to run, really it was the same play the Rams ran on us a year ago, he made a good play on that one. He made a good play on the tight end on the fumble. He had a couple tough matchups with Keenan Allen inside a couple times in the zones. I think probably that part, he’s really a really good pass defender.”

— Speaking of players that Zimmer has developed, the Vikings’ head coach talked extensively about the growth of Ifeadi Odengibo. The 2017 seventh-round pick has 5.0 sacks this year and returned a fumble for a touchdown against the Chargers. He’s seen a huge jump in snap counts recently, becoming a solid rotational player. Zimmer said:

“Really it started showing up last year, kind of toward the end of the season when he was on the practice squad. He was having a lot of good battles with Riley (Reiff) and some of those offensive linemen. And he’s just continued, he worked his rear end off this offseason and just kind of continued to progress to that point where he’s able to play a little bit more at end. He has good quickness and power to be inside, and so I think in this last week we tried to get him on some of the guards a little bit more than some of the other people. He just continues to get better, and I’m not comparing him to Everson (Griffen), but he has some of the same traits. He’s got violence, suddenness, quickness and strength. Those things are always good for a defensive lineman.”

— Adam Thielen returned after missing the most part of the last eight weeks. He caught three passes for 27 years. Zimmer was impressed with what he saw from the Pro Bowl receiver:

“I think it wasn’t any issue with him. There was probably a couple times we could have got the ball to him a little bit more. I thought he made a really nice adjustment on one of the routes Kirk (Cousins) hit him on. He was coming to the sideline, then came back for the ball and I think we got a first down on that one. The rest of it was kind of do your job.”

— The Vikings did not allow a sack and gave up just seven pressures on 25 Kirk Cousins drop backs. Brian O’Neill, Riley Reiff and Garrett Bradbury all posted strong scores against L.A. by PFF standards. Zimmer said:

“I think it’s more than one area. I think Kevin (Stefanski) has done a nice job calling the game, which helps, helps the quarterback getting the ball out on time, helps he’s not sitting back there and patting it. The offensive line has done a nice job as well. I think if you put all those three things together, it’s a combination of not getting negative plays.”

— On Dalvin Cook, Zimmer said he is feeling better but it’s unclear whether he will get back on the field Monday against the Packers.

— On Xavier Rhodes’ 14 snaps, Zimmer said it was not due to injury, rather it was the plan to have Mike Hughes play more.