Did Vikings reserves put an end to Trubisky era in Chicago?

MINNEAPOLIS — You only get one chance to leave a last impression and Mitch Trubisky didn’t exactly inspire confidence that he will be the future quarterback in Chicago.

While the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive superstars were cheering from the sideline, the reserves had very little trouble harassing Chicago’s much-maligned quarterback. With the Bears’ front office likely undecided on whether to keep their 2017 top-pick quarterback, Trubisky went 26-for-37 with 207 yards and four sacks. All said and done he had a 84.0 rating and by ESPN’s 1-100 scale QBR he posted a putrid 30.9 score.

The Vikings certainly have a different caliber of backup than most teams but their top tacklers were backup linebackers Eric Wilson and Kentrell Brothers along with the No. 6 cornerback on the depth chart Kris Boyd.

Trubisky was inaccurate. His offensive line looked unsure of the protections he barked out. The Bears didn’t finish drives in the end zone and the former UNC QB nearly lost the game when he was stripped by Ifeadi Odenigbo.

“I thought the defensive line played well today for the most part,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said. “Those guys did a nice job rushing them today. He (Ifeadi Odenigbo) continues to get better all the time. It was nice to see Jalyn Holmes get in there, (Hercules) Mata’afa, some of the guys that don’t get to play much.”

Trubisky still received praise for his game-winning drive from his head coach Matt Nagy.

“Situational football in crucial times, I thought Mitch showed what he can do in those scenarios,” Nagy said. “He’s done that over his career. We want to make sure as we go through this thing that we really, really learn on all the other stuff, which is going to happen — taking time on learning how to get better with everything that involves playing the quarterback position.”

But situational football can only take you so far. Trubisky finishes the season with 17 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, just 6.1 yards per attempt and an 83.0 quarterback rating. He was sacked 14 more times this season than in 2018 and ran for more than 200 fewer yards.

“I’m just going to be super honest with how the film looks and what we need to work on this offseason and go from there,” Trubisky said after the game. “But just focused and determined on getting better for the future.”

The question is whether he will have a chance at a better future in Chicago. This offseason is expected to have a significant amount of quarterback movement, which could include players like Teddy Bridgewater, Philip Rivers and even Tom Brady wearing different uniforms next season. Not to mention several strong quarterback prospects coming out in the draft.

Trubisky is under contract through next season but only carries a $9.2 million cap hit. The Bears will have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option that would keep him at least through 2021.

Will the Bears be stubborn in their belief in a quarterback who struggled against a preseason defense at US Bank Stadium or will they be aggressive and search for an upgrade? Could this have been the last straw and thus the last time the Vikings face a Trubisky-led offense or will the Vikings see him twice again next year.

After a performance in which the second-string held him in check, you would have to believe the Vikings are hoping to see him again in 2020.