First look: Vikings-Saints playoff snapshot

The Minnesota Vikings went into Sunday with four different possibilities for the playoffs. With wins by Green Bay, New Orleans and San Francisco, they drew arguably the most difficult challenge in the Saints. The Vikings and Saints will face off at noon on Sunday. Here at SKOR North we will have coverage all week long but let’s take our first look at how the Vikings’ playoff matchup shapes up….

Rankings:

Saints offense

— Fifth in yards per play

— Third in points

— 10th on third down

— Second in turnover differential

Vikings offense

— Ninth in yards per play

— Eighth in points

— Ninth on third down

— Fifth in turnover differential

Saints defense

— 12th in yards per play allowed

— 16th in points allowed

— Fifth on third down

Vikings defense:

— 10th in yards per play allowed

— Eighth in points allowed

— 19th on third down

Strengths:

Saints

— At age 40, Drew Brees is still one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL, setting the record for completion percentage and only being sacked 12 times

— Michael Thomas has been unstoppable, setting the all-time record for receptions

— Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray have been a thunder/lightning combo, combining for over 2,200 yards from scrimmage

— New Orleans gets after the passer, sacking the QB the second most of any team in the NFL

Vikings

— Kirk Cousins is the top play-action passer in the NFL and has connected for more deep yards to Stefon Diggs than any other QB/WR combo

— Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook will be rested. Vikings finished fourth overall in rushing yards

— Vikings defense has been taking the ball away as well as anyone in the NFL, ranking fifth in fumbles recovered and third in interceptions

— Vikings were a bend-don’t-break defense this year, ranking second in the red zone

Weaknesses:

Saints

— Shortage of receivers aside from Thomas to the point that they worked out Antonio Brown last week

— Rushing attack is mediocre overall, ranking 17th in yards per carry

— Saints rank 20th in PFF coverage grade

Vikings

— Starting cornerbacks have allowed QB ratings into their coverage of 127.8 and 109.9

— Vikings versus elite defensive lines have allowed consistent pressure against Cousins

— Passing game relies heavily on opponents focusing on Dalvin Cook

X-factors:

— Drew Brees is 7-1 in the playoffs at the Dome

— Zimmer vs. Payton matchup