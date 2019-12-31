Five matchups that will define Vikings-Saints

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints know each other about as well as two non-division teams can. Sunday’s game will mark the fourth time they have played each other in the past four years and many of the faces are the same. Here we take a look at the one-on-one battles that will determine which team goes home and which club heads to San Francisco for the divisional round…

Marshon Lattimore vs. Stefon Diggs

Key stats:

— In 2019 Stefon Diggs became one of the top deep-threat receivers in the NFL, averaging 18.0 yards per reception (second in the NFL). He ranked No. 1 in total yards on throws that traveled more than 20 yards through the air, grabbing 16 passes on 29 deep targets for 635 yards (per PFF).

— When throwing in Diggs’ direction quarterback Kirk Cousins posted a 110.7 rating, the eighth best among receivers with at least 90 targets.

— Lattimore saw his PFF coverage grades dip in 2019 but opposing quarterbacks still did not have much success when attacking him. On 77 throws in his direction, Lattimore allowed only 41 receptions (53.2% completion) with three touchdowns, one interception and a 85.8 rating. Over his career QBs have just a 74.2 rating versus the former first-round pick.

— Lattimore is tied for 10th in pass breakups.

X-factor:

In the Vikings’ two matchups against the Saints in 2017, Lattimore did not see much of Diggs but last year they faced off on several occasions per PFF data and Diggs caught two passes on two targets for 35 yards against the Saints’ top corner. He had greater success against the other New Orleans corners finishing the game with 10 total catches on 11 targets for 119 yards.

Will the Saints try to lock Diggs down by putting Lattimore on him the entire afternoon? Will they play a safety over the top of Diggs to limit his deep targets? If they do focus on Diggs, will the Vikings find a way to get Adam Thielen involved more than his last two games and/or distribute targets around more effectively than they did against the Packers?

Michael Thomas vs. Xavier Rhodes

Key stats:

— Thomas set the NFL record for receptions with 149 — an impressive follow-up act to ranking No. 1 in catches last season. He’s grabbed more than 80% of throws in his direction for two straight years. On 180 targets, Thomas dropped just six passes and picked up 92 first downs.

— The 2016 second-round pick has graded by PFF in the top three receivers in the NFL for three straight seasons.

— Xavier Rhodes has had by far the worst statistical season of his career, ranking fourth worst in the NFL with the opposition posting a 127.8 rating when targeting him. That’s a far cry from his performance leading into the last playoff contest between the Vikings and Saints when Rhodes had given up 77.4 rating against in 2017. In the two games against Thomas, Rhodes allowed just five catches on 11 targets for 68 yards. He did not play in last year’s contest.

X-factor:

Does Mike Zimmer trust Rhodes to shadow Thomas? At his best, Rhodes would make for one of the most difficult matchups Thomas would ever face because of the size/strength combination for the former Pro Bowl cornerback.

But this season injuries appear to have taken their toll and Rhodes has racked up penalties when trying to use his trademark physicality. Will the Vikings use the ascending 2018 first-rounder Mike Hughes against Thomas instead? Will they play sides and allow Thomas to get matchups against Mackensie Alexander and Trae Waynes as well as Rhodes? Plus, how much has Thomas grown since 2017?

Cameron Jordan vs. Brian O’Neill

Key stats:

— The 2018 second-round pick from Pitt nearly went the entire season without giving up a sack until allowing Cousins to be taken down against Green Bay. He’s one of just 10 starting tackles to give up either one or zero sacks this season. Last year O’Neill’s sack numbers were low but he regularly allowed pressure — that hasn’t been the case this season. Opposing DEs pressured the quarterback the fourth fewest times against O’Neill in the NFL with only Ronnie Stanley, Taylor Lewan, Trent Brown and Duane Brown giving up less pressure.

— Jordan rated by PFF as the eighth best edge rusher in the NFL, just behind Vikings superstar Danielle Hunter. He pressured opposing QBs 83 times, which only trailed Za’Darius Smith and Hunter. Jordan’s 16 sacks were fourth best in the NFL.

— Beyond his pass rush abilities, Jordan is a terrific run stuffer, ranking sixth in run defense grade by PFF.

X-factor:

The Vikings have done a good job of scheming Cousins away from pressure but he still finished the year the eighth most pressured quarterback in the NFL. They have particularly had problems with game-wrecking superstars, giving up 14 pressures to Za’Darius Smith in two matchups and seven pressures, two sacks to Khalil Mack in Week 4.

Will O’Neill be able to handle the power of Jordan? Will the Vikings attempt to roll Cousins to the opposite side, where he’s had great success this season? Will Dalvin Cook’s ground game force the powerful rusher to hesitate?

Terron Armstead vs. Everson Griffen

Key stats:

— After a down 2018, Griffen had a terrific bounce-back season with 66 pressures, which ranked 14th among edge rushers.

— Griffen did, however, slip as the season went along. Only one of his final five games graded over a 70 on PFF’s 1-100 scale and he produced just 10 pressures in the final five games.

— Armstead gave up zero sacks and 22 pressures in 583 pass blocking snaps.

X-factor:

In the divisional playoff game in 2017, Armstead was credited with giving up one sack but it was the only pressure he allowed. He completely shut out Griffen last year.

Armstead has an advantage in that Drew Brees has the quickest release in the NFL, getting rid of the ball in just 2.39 seconds. In turn he’s only been sacked 12 times this season and is the least pressured quarterback in the NFL.

Dalvin Cook vs. Demario Davis

Key stats:

— The only linebacker graded higher than Davis this season is Vikings’ standout Eric Kendricks. The veteran Saints leader rates by PFF as the second best tackler at his position and has the second most run stops.

— Davis has also been terrific in coverage, giving up just 6.2 yards per completion in his direction.

— Cook ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in yardage, yards after contact, touchdowns and PFF’s “Elusive rating.”

— He is the most dangerous after the catch, picking up 11.3 yards after reception.

X-factor:

Cook’s injury status is the clear X-factor in this battle. Davis is one of the quickest sideline-to-sideline linebackers in the NFL so Cook will need to shed tackles in order to create big plays on the ground and after the catch. That might be challenging if he isn’t close to 100% health after missing the last two weeks.