Five storylines leading up to Vikings-Saints

There aren’t too many matchups with more intensity and drama than the Minnesota Vikings facing off with the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. Here are the five things we’ll be talking about most leading up to Vikings-Saints…

Who’s healthy?

Anyone who has ever played in the postseason will tell you that everybody is dealing with some type of injury but there are degrees to that statement. Minnesota Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook has battled shoulder and chest injuries since the team’s 20-point comeback win over Denver. He was slowed down the stretch and ultimately missed the final two contests of the season. Will we see the early-season form of Cook when he was the MVP frontrunner? Or will he still be hampered despite getting extra rest?

Linebacker Eric Kendricks’s status will also be vital to the Vikings’ chances. He is their clear-cut most valuable player on the defensive side this year but he left the team’s loss against Green Bay with a quad injury. He did not practice all last week. When Kendricks was out of the game, the Packers effectively moved the ball on the ground and in the short passing game.

On New Orleans’ side, running back Alvin Kamara has been getting healthier as the season has gone along and appears to have his burst back. On the defensive side one injury to watch is defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. He is a force on the inside, where the Vikings have been beaten by teams like Green Bay and Chicago this season.

Kirk Cousins versus Kirk Cousins’s past

We all know the big-game win-loss stats, the most notable of which might be the fact that Kirk Cousins hasn’t won a playoff game in his four seasons as an NFL starter and lost by a wide margin in his one postseason appearance. Cousins performed poorly in every game against winning teams this year except the sputtering Philadelphia Eagles and played possibly his worst game of the year on Monday Night Football against the Packers, only adding to fans’ anxiety over his ability to shine bright when they need him the most.

The Saints’ defense pressures opposing quarterbacks but they are hardly impenetrable. Will Cousins be able to overcome pressure, both in a physical sense from the Saints and the outside forces that doubt him?

The answer may lie in Cook’s status and offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski’s ability to get Cousins rolling early the way he did against Philly and Dallas.

The winning windows

The Vikings and Saints both know they don’t have too many more shots at this. While each roster is stacked, New Orleans’s all-time great quarterback is 40 years old and the Vikings’ top defensive players Harrison Smith and Everson Griffen are among those in the second half of their primes. Plus it’s unclear what Cousins’ status will be after this year. The Vikings’ ownership paid $84 million for Cousins to get back to the NFC Championship game or reach the Super Bowl. On the Saints’ side, Brees probably wants nothing more than to go out on top like John Elway or Peyton Manning.

Who’s revenge game is it anyway?

There are all sorts of players on the Saints’ roster who suffered the epic defeat in the Minneapolis Miracle divisional round playoff game in 2017 in which Stefon Diggs scored a 61-yard touchdown with time expiring. But Vikings fans are still pretty salty toward Sean Payton, who was at the helm for the 2009 NFC Championship game which sparked the BountyGate scandal. If you have two nicknamed games, you know it’s big.

The Saints have a good case to feel like they need to get back at the Vikings — and they have several ex-Vikings on the squad, most notably Teddy Bridgewater — but Minnesotans will also remember Payton mocking the “SKOL Chant” in the moments before the Miracle pass.

There is much respect between these coaches and players but both teams are playing with the past in mind.

The Parcells proteges

Payton vs. Zimmer is one of the great coaching matchups in the NFL. Not only did they each work for legendary coach Bill Parcells but they are on opposite sides of the ball. Payton has made his bones as an offensive genius and his ability to get the most out of an aging Brees has been nothing short of brilliant. But Zimmer’s defense shut down Brees to open the 2017 season and for a large portion of the Miracle game.

Payton’s offense will have to overcome the pressure dialed up by Zimmer and Zimmer’s scheme might have to be his best work in order to slow down a stacked offense.

These are two heavyweights who will be relying heavily on what they do best to advance in the postseason.