For Vikings, MNF is about narrative busting more than playoff position

EAGAN — By the time the Minnesota Vikings take the field on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers, it’s possible they will already hold a playoff position.

A loss by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday against San Francisco would make it official. And with the Packers needing to lose to lowly Detroit in Week 17 in order to have any shot for the Vikings to win the NFC North, it’s very unlikely that the much-hyped division battle will make much difference aside from plausibly impacting Minnesota’s shot at the No. 5 seed.

The matchup very well may not determine the Vikings’ future in the postseason but the game carries a different type of weight: The years of criticism that quarterback Kirk Cousins has faced because of his record in big games.

You already know the stat: He’s 0-8 on Monday Night Football. Until recently he was a career .500 quarterback. He has one win as a Viking against a team that either finished 2018 with a winning record or currently has a winning record. He hasn’t won a playoff game. And on and on.

A closer look at his MNF games reveals that Cousins’ MNF career has been a mixed bag. He has had plenty of solid-to-great MNF performances since becoming a full-time starter in 2015 and some other notable poor showings. Based on QBR scores (both out of 100) he should have reasonably won at least three of the eight attempts.

Date Opponent PFF grade QBR 12-23-19 Green Bay ???? ????? 12-2-19 Seattle 66.5 41 12-10-18 Seattle 47.8 28.9 10-23-17 Philadelphia 77.9 81.4 10-2-17 Kansas City 90.6 84.3 12-19-16 Carolina 77.0 48.4 9-12-16 Pittsburgh 53.7 43.3 12-7-15 Dallas 70.3 78.9 Average 69.1 58.0

But no matter the individual performance, quarterbacks will always be tied to their win-loss record. Some believe it’s fair considering the amount of control a QB has over the results. However, this year’s MNF contest in Seattle is a good example of how tricky QB W-L record can be. Cousins played well but when had a chance to win the game at the end the Vikings came up short on fourth down. Of course, his defense also allowed 34 points that night.

A terrific performance and win against the Packers at US Bank Stadium wouldn’t end all of the questions but it would give Cousins and the Vikings a break from the Kirk-can’t-win narrative when they enter the postseason. No longer could anyone ask if Cousins could win under the bright lights. No longer could they ask if he can beat a good team or take home a victory against a good opposing quarterback or a good defense.

It was clear on Thursday at TCO Performance Center that both Mike Zimmer and Cousins weren’t thrilled about having the “Clutch Kirk” conversation again.

“Kirk has done a great job for us this year, he’s been outstanding, he’s played great all year long,” Zimmer said. I”f we get beat on Monday night, it’s not going to be because of Kirk Cousins. It’s because we didn’t win as a team. When we’ve won games this year, it hasn’t been because of Kirk, even though he’s played good, but we’ve won as a team. So we’re just going to stick to that mantra, that that is who we are and how we do things here. Hopefully he has a great game and hopefully we win, but it’s not all on him. We have 21 other players, and they have to go out and execute just as much as he does. But unfortunately, him and I get all the blame.”

“I would love to get a win for a lot of reasons,” Cousins said. “Hopefully we can get that done. It is what it is. You can’t change the past but we certainly have a great opportunity Monday night.”

In Cousins’ case, the debate over his “big” wins and losses has become an infatuation from the ESPNs and NFL Networks of the world in part because Washington never gave him a huge contract, in part because he did sign an $84 million contract to join a Vikings team that went to the NFC Championship game last year and now even more so because Minnesota brought in four draft picks on offense and Gary Kubiak to design the perfect system for his skill set.

Even with some struggles on defense the Vikings are very likely to finish in the top 10 in points allowed. They even have a good kicker this year.

Cousins has been given everything needed to win and so far he’s playing the best of his career. Whether you look at PFF grades or traditional QB rating or yards per attempt or TD:INT ratio, the 2019 season has been his best since becoming a full-time starter.

“There have been games where the stat line wasn’t the best but I knew I played really well, there’s games where we have lost and I’ve said ‘I’m playing my best football,’ there’s games where we’ve won and I’ve said, ‘it just wasn’t good enough,'” Cousins said. “It’s always a work in progress.

Even if the Vikings’ QB refused to label this year his best, the numbers naturally push the bar even higher for winning. He is operating one of the NFL’s top offenses, which means that the Vikings will be expected to continue to perform at this level when they play a Green Bay team with Kenny Clark, Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander. And if the Vikings don’t come out on top, no matter how Cousins plays, the black cloud will remain over his head until he does.