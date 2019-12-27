How Mike Hughes’ injury prepared him for key postseason role

EAGAN — Training camp is where coaches find out which players can handle playing professional football. Mike Zimmer once said that he likes to evaluate based on how guys look a few weeks into the grueling practices in 90 degree heat. Cornerback Mike Hughes was put to the test during camp in a different way than most young players. His days on the practice field at TCO Performance Center were long and lonely.

Midway through his rookie year, the 2018 first-round pick suffered a torn ACL that included damage to other ligaments. He missed the remainder of his debut season and was not healthy enough to get on the field for a single training camp or preseason snap.

Long afternoons were spent on an opposite practice field of his teammates doing drills to strengthen his leg. Everyone else was installing the defense. He was pushing a sled. Everyone else was battling one-on-one while Hughes had bands around his feet to strengthen his muscles. All along he tried to keep in mind that he isn’t the only one who has gone through a miserable rehab.

“Seeing guys like Adrian Peterson, you know he worked with the same training staff so seeing stories like that and obviously Dalvin [Cook] motivated me to get back and do good things,” Hughes said on Friday. “It hasn’t been easy but I’m going to continue to work hard and I still feel like I have another gear to what I do. I’m trying to work toward that goal and do anything I can to help my team win, that’s the most important thing.”

He knew that the physical part of his game could only come so fast but the mental element was controllable. Zimmer has asked the former University of Central Florida star to know both slot corner and outside corner positions, which require very different run fits and understanding of zones. So Hughes put his focus on increasing his football IQ.

“In the film room, studying, getting into the playbook, making sure I know the ins and outs of the defense so whenever I did come back,” Hughes said. “I knew I’d be in shape from things I did on the side, it was about being mentally prepared, especially since they just kind of threw me in there and expected me to be ready and I feel like I was. Little things like being more in tune in meetings and walk-throughs. That helped out a lot.”

Zimmer has been high on Hughes since Day 1.

When he picked off 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in his first game, the Vikings’ head coach snarked at critics who said that his team shouldn’t have picked a corner. The former DBs coach, who can often be publicly harsh about his corners’ performance, has been impressed with Hughes’ interest in mastering the defense and all the techniques required.

“He is very conscientious, he asks a lot of questions,” Zimmer said. “He wants to be really detailed about his work and he continues to be that way each and every day. I feel like he is feeling much better with it. I think he is still asking a lot of questions about what he should be doing and how he should be doing and things like that.”

Hughes finally returned to the field in Week 3, nearly a full year after tearing his ACL. Against the Raiders he played 37 snaps, gave up three completions on five targets and missed a tackle. It was his lowest graded game of the year in coverage.

Two weeks later his burst returned. Against New York, Hughes registered three pass deflections and allowed just 39 yards passing on 10 targets his way while playing nearly the entire game (49 snaps). He didn’t look at all like a player who missed OTAs, minicamp and training camp.

“Trusting it is the biggest thing,” Hughes said. “Going out there and cutting, especially at DB because you never know what kind of moves they are going to make. Being able to trust my knee, trusting my trainers and my surgeon and listening to those guys.”

With Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes set in the starting roles, Hughes mixed in over the following weeks, playing between 25 and 38 snaps. He started against Dallas and was repeatedly attacked by Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, allowing 11 catches on 17 targets for 154 yards against.

The following two weeks he only saw 20 snaps each. But against Seattle, Rhodes gave up a 60-yard touchdown pass and melted down on the sideline. It became apparent that injuries had built up for Rhodes over the past two seasons and he didn’t have the same burst or ability to play every snap as in previous years. And thus was born the defensive back rotation, which includes Hughes playing large chunks of the game.

Over the last three weeks, he’s given up 11 catches on 18 targets for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception, good for a rating of just 78.0 on throws into his coverage.

“I think his confidence has built throughout the course of the season, the more reps that he’s gotten, the more competition that he’s been in,” defensive coordinator George Edwards said. “The one thing about Mike, he’s a true competitor, and he wants to do well and you can see that whether he’s working out here at practice or when he gets in a game.”

Now the Vikings are set to head into the playoffs with the 2018 first-rounder playing a key role. If the Vikings end up playing Seattle, he’ll see Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, if they play New Orleans it’s Michael Thomas and if they go against Green Bay it’s Davante Adams. Quality coverage will be vital for the Vikings’ chances to go deep in the playoffs.

“I’ve come a long way from not being able to participate in camp at the beginning of the season,” Hughes said. “I feel like I’m getting in a groove, taking care of my body more and just trying to be smart. I feel like I’ve come a long way and it took a lot of hard work to get back. I’m going to continue to do the things that allowed me to come back.”