How should the Vikings approach Dalvin Cook’s future contract?

While it feels like Dalvin Cook just emerged this season as one of the NFL’s elite running backs and top versatile playmakers, the end of his contract isn’t that far off in the distance and based on other battles between teams and running backs, the Minnesota Vikings should be formulating their approach sooner than later. Sunday marks the first day that the Vikings can officially offer Cook an extension.

Cook’s deal is up following the 2020 season and the Vikings have generally locked up their top players in the offseason heading into the final year of their deal. Recently players like Eric Kendricks, Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs agreed to long-term extensions prior to the last season of their contract. That means they will likely begin talks with Cook about a new contract soon.

Normally with a player of Cook’s caliber — decidedly top-five in the NFL — the decision would be easy to make him the highest paid player at his position for a long time but running backs offer a different challenge and risk/reward assessment for teams.

With that said, let’s look at the key elements of a potential deal for the Vikings’ star back…

Repeatable performance, age curve, injury history

There have been dozens of studies on positional age curves and every single one of them comes out just like PFF’s recent analysis.

“The takeaway is fairly straightforward. Running backs have a lower shelf-life, and it would be wise to move off of older backs,” author Scott Barrett wrote.

Below is PFF’s chart of production by position compared to age. Running backs stand out as sliding downward earlier than the other skill positions.

One issue with age curves is that they do not address specific situations. They give us the macro and not the micro. On the whole, running backs are likely to fade around toward the middle or end of their second contract but there are all sorts of different types of backs and circumstances that play into longevity.

We can easily find examples of superstar RBs whose second contracts worked out swimmingly.

To name a few: In LeSean McCoy’s 5th-8th seasons, he averaged 1,272 yards rushing at 4.8 yards per carry with an average of 40 receptions per season. Former New Orleans back Mark Ingram gained 4.8 yards per carry in years 5-8 and nearly 900 yards and 44 catches per season. Adrian Peterson led the NFL in rushing twice during his second contract. Lamar Miller was en route to justifying his deal with Houston with nearly 1,000 yards per year and 30 catches before suffering an ACL injury in the preseason.

There are also current deals that aren’t working out like those of David Johnson, Devonta Freeman and Todd Gurley.

In the case of Cook, he just turned 24, meaning that a potential new deal would start in 2021 at age 26. The curve above shows the most serious drop off coming into players’ eighth and ninth years in the NFL, which in Cook’s case would be around age 29. Those years would be at the tail end of his next deal.

One reasonable concern would be Cook’s injury history. Over his first two seasons, he played a total of 15 games. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 4 of his rookie season and then was in and out of the lineup with a hamstring issue last year.

This time around a shoulder/chest issue caused him to miss the second half against Seattle and Los Angeles and sit out the final two weeks of the regular season. The Vikings will have to weigh the likelihood of both fading over time and further injury issues and would probably attempt to structure a deal to protect themselves.

RB value and recent star RB battles

Le’Veon Bell sat out a full season with his aim on a long-term deal with huge guarantees. Melvin Gordon did not play in the Chargers’ first four games and has struggled since he returned. Both players’ teams simply turned to their backups rather than paying up. James Connor became the No. 1 back in Pittsburgh and Gordon now splits carries with Austin Ekeler.

At the crux of these situations is teams simply not believing that an individual running back — no matter how good — is worth the same amount of dedicated cap space as the player believes. Like the age curve, nearly every study done on running back worth points to most backs’ success or failure being dependent on their circumstances a la offensive line, system, passing game etc.

The more Cook plays, the more he appears to be an exception to some of these thought processes.

He will finish the year averaging 4.6 yards per carry on 457 rushes through 29 NFL games. Only 15 running backs since 2000 have picked up 4.6 YPC or more with at least 500 rushes. Among them are players who had impressive longevity like Jamaal Charles, Darren Sproles, Tiki Barber, Justin Forsett, Adrian Peterson, De’Angelo Williams, Marshall Faulk and Fred Taylor.

The Vikings’ Pro Bowl RB has ranked in the top 10 in PFF’s Elusive Rating (that combines broken tackles and yards after contact) in 2018 and 2019.

Cook’s ability to impact the passing game also gives him an edge. He has 104 career catches at 8.8 yards per reception and has become a solid pass protector.

And then there’s the significance as Cook as a weapon that strikes fear into opponents. It’s hard to put an exact number on it but the Vikings run play-action more than any other team outside of the Baltimore Ravens and opponents gameplanning to stop Cook has appeared to aid Kirk Cousins in his best career season.

There will always be hardliners who say that running backs shouldn’t be drafted high or paid second contracts and that may largely be true but Cook shows rare skill and adds value that would be very hard to replace.

Cook’s, Vikings’ approach

Clearly holdouts did not play out well for Bell and Gordon. The ex-Steeler did not get paid the guaranteed dollars he expected and ended up on the Jets and Gordon ended up in a much worse position. Cook does not want to suffer the same fate.

It’s pretty unlikely that he will sit out training camp while working out on his own in Cabo like Ezekiel Elliott, who came away with $50 million in total guarantees and a cap hit that peaks at $16.5 million.

Cook doesn’t have the body of work that Elliott did going into his negotiation. Same goes for Gurley, who earned $45 million in total guarantees, but he does have a comparably large role in the offense as both players did prior to their deals being signed. Considering Cook was not a highly-paid first-round pick like Elliott and Gurley and needs his second contract to make life-changing money, it would make sense for his side to be reasonable.

Gurley’s deal will top out at 8.6% of the projected salary cap (his cap hit takes up 4.9% this year). If Cook comes in somewhere just below that on average, it would put his highest cap hit in the $14 million range.

The Vikings have signed players like Hunter and Diggs to five year deals that allow the team some flexibility after three or four years. For example, the Vikings could move on from Hunter after the 2021 season with only $3 million in dead cap, according to OverTheCap.com. Same goes for Diggs. The star receiver earned $16.9 million in guarantees at signing.

If the Vikings aimed for a similar contract structure, that would keep Cook mostly locked in through 2023 at age 29.

Consider that the Vikings signed Adrian Peterson to a contract worth $12.4 million per year, which took up as much as 11.3% of the salary cap at the time. If the Vikings signed Cook to a deal with the same average annual value, that would make for around 6% of the cap next year and put Cook in the top five running back in AAV. Peterson’s deal paid out $39 million in cash over the first three years, which is more over the first three seasons than Elliott will receive from the Cowboys.

Some risk comes along with any contract but the Vikings have done a remarkable job of keeping their top players on contracts that work for both sides. With the offense built around Cook, it would be surprising if they did not work out an extension this offseason.