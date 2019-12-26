How Week 17 results can create a path to NFC title game for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings missed a golden opportunity on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers to earn a No. 5 seed in the playoffs and face off with either a battered 9-7 Philadelphia Eagles or 8-8 Dallas Cowboys team. Instead they are now locked into the sixth seed, which will pit them against either the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks or Packers.

While there isn’t much reason for Vikings fans to feel jolly about their playoff chances after the 23-10 defeat at US Bank Stadium, circumstances could open the door for the Vikings to have a more-than-reasonable shot at returning to the NFC Championship game.

That route begins with Week 17.

The Vikings’ recent history with the Seahawks might not suggest that good things can happen in Seattle but considering a slew of recent injuries and overall weak production from the Pacific Northwest’s team, Minnesota would be in the best spot possible if they could travel to the home of grunge music.

If the Seahawks win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, they will have the No. 3 seed unless the Packers lose to the lowly Detroit Lions.

Seattle will be without either of their two running backs, Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, who put up over 200 yards on the ground against Minnesota. Instead they would face Marshawn Lynch coming out of the backfield. BeastMode is always dangerous but hasn’t played since last season. They also lost dangerous downfield threat Josh Gordon to suspension and star left tackle Duane Brown recently had surgery on his knee. That’s just on the offensive side. Jadaveon Clowney has been on the shelf recently with a “core” injury.

Overall the Seahawks have not put up impressive numbers in comparison to other playoff teams. They are ninth in scoring, 10th in yards per play and 16th in Expected Points Added on offense. On the defensive side Seattle is 21st in points against, 26th in yards per play allowed and 19th in EPA.

The Vikings, on the other hand, are top 10 in all the aforementioned categories and are largely healthy, depending on the status of Eric Kendricks. Plus they already came within one drive of beating Seattle in a game in which Dalvin Cook suffered an injury and was lost for the second half.

The other two options are much tougher.

New Orleans is fifth in scoring despite missing its starting QB for five games. Drew Brees leads the NFL in passer rating and the Saints have only eight turnovers all year. Their defense has allowed points but also ranks No. 3 in sacks this season, which would likely be problematic for a Vikings O-line that is often overwhelmed by powerful D-lines.

The Vikings would play the Saints if the Packers win in Detroit and Seattle loses to San Francisco. If the Packers lose to Detroit, it’s a rematch between the Vikes and Packs at Lambeau.

Certainly beating the same team three times is very tough but the Packers have been one of the only teams to solve Kirk Cousins all year.

Kirk Cousins vs. Packers in two regular season losses: 30-63 (47.6%), 352 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, fumble lost Cousins vs. everyone else: 277-381 (72.7%), 3,251 yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs, two fumbles lost — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) December 24, 2019

If the Vikings face the Seahawks and win, they would have a rematch with Green Bay so long as the Packers take care of the Lions.

The light at the end of Monday night’s tunnel is that the Vikings have had plenty of opportunities to win both games against the Pack. In Week 2 they struggled all day on offense and still found themselves within a red zone interception by Cousins of coming back from down 21 to win.

The Packers would deservedly be favored but the Vikings have scored more points than Green Bay this year, allowed fewer points and have both higher offensive and defensive EPA. In two games against the Vikings’ defense, Aaron Rodgers has averaged a well-below-average 6.2 and 5.4 yards per pass attempt.

Certainly the road to the NFC title game isn’t easy no matter who the Vikings play. The last team to win the Super Bowl from the No. 6 spot was the Packers during Rodgers’ prime in 2010. The last team that wasn’t a No. 1 or 2 seed came in 2012. And on the road this year versus winning teams, the Vikings are 0-3.

But if you are looking for the best chance possible, playing Seattle and then Green Bay is probably it. If the 49ers beat the Seahawks and Green Bay wins in Detroit, the path to an NFC crown would require traveling to New Orleans and then the No. 1 offense in the NFC in San Francisco. Not impossible, but far tougher on paper.