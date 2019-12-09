Hughes’ snap count, Kirk’s clean pockets and other statistical takeaways from Vikings-Lions

If you only looked at the score of the Minnesota Vikings’ 20-7 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, you wouldn’t get the full picture of how much the Vikings dominated.

Detroit gained just 231 yards of total offense at 3.4 yards per play and managed only 161 yards passing despite throwing 40 times. The Vikings let off the gas in the second half and still picked up 354 yards.

Here’s a look at the most interesting numbers that came out of the victory at US Bank Stadium…

— Mike Hughes was on the field for 29 snaps, the highest mark since his start against the Dallas Cowboys in Trae Waynes’ spot. He was PFF’s highest graded defender with more than 20 snaps and was targeted three times and allowed two receptions.

While Xavier Rhodes’ snap total was way down due to suffering an injury in the second half, the Vikings were splitting time between Hughes and Rhodes earlier in the game. That may be Mike Zimmer’s answer to some of Rhodes’ issues this season. The Lions only targeted Rhodes twice with no completions on Sunday.

— Kirk Cousins has been the best quarterback in the NFL when he has a clean pocket, ranking No. 1 in quarterback rating without pressure, just ahead of Drew Brees. Against Detroit Cousins was only under pressure nine times on 31 drop backs and had a 125.0 rating when clean. One massive improvement from last year is how often Cousins is pressured. This season Cousins is 17th in percentage of pressured drop backs, he was fifth in 2018.

— Guard Pat Elflein has made major strides recently. He was the highest graded OL vs. Detroit and has graded over 70 pass blocking (out of 100) by PFF’s metrics in each of the last three games. In that stretch he’s only allowed three total QB pressures. Earlier this year he had a stretch this season of five straight games giving up three or more pressures.

— Domino effect: When Cousins is kept clean, he can throw deep and when he’s thrown deep to Stefon Diggs this year they have been one of the most effective duos in the NFL. After grabbing a 44-yard bomb against Detroit, Diggs now ranks No. 1 in deep passing yards, 13-for-24 with 540 yards on throws over 20 yards in the air.

— Danielle Hunter is making a case for defensive MVP. He is leading the NFL in QB pressures by seven with over the next best with 80 total and ranks fourth in sacks at 12.5. Hunter has already cleared last year’s NFL leader in pressures (per PFF), which was Dee Ford at 78 and will easily top 2017’s best rusher Von Miller, who had 83 pressures. He is approaching 2016 Khalil Mack territory. Mack had 96 that year.

— Also on the defensive side, the Vikings seem to be getting comfortable with their rotation on the defensive line. Neither Jalyn Holmes or Hercules Mata’afa were active yesterday, leaving the Vikings to use Ifeadi Odenigbo for a career high 42 snaps and mix in Jaleel Johnson for 25 snaps and Stephen Weatherly for 30.

Odenigbo could be trending toward a Tom Johnson type role in which he is a consistent situational pass rusher from the inside. The Vikings have struggled at times to create pressure up the middle the same way they did during Sheldon Richardson’s time in Minnesota or during Johnson’s Vikings career.

— Overall the Vikings continue to be one of the best offenses in the NFL, ranking fourth in Expected Points Added, seventh in scoring percentage and sixth in yards per play. A great defensive performance versus a sorry Lions team bumped them up to 15th in defensive EPA and 14th in passer rating against. Those things will be tested against Philip Rivers and Aaron Rodgers the next two weeks.