Injuries pile up on Vikings offense, Cook says he’s ‘good to go’

All eyes will be on the injury report this week.

In a 37-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Minnesota Vikings lost starting left tackle Riley Reiff and running back Dalvin Cook for the night after both were banged up.

Reiff did not come out for the second half. The team announced that he suffered a concussion. Cook got hurt when he opened the Vikings’ second drive of the second half with a fumble on a handoff up the middle. He came back from the locker room and sat on the bench for the remainder of the game.

“It’s a weird injury that I’ve got, it’s kind of like when I land in an awkward spot, it hurts,” Cook told reporters after the game. “So I kind of try to land to where it doesn’t hurt. So it was awkward the way I was landing… At the end of the year, there’s some bumps and bruises, but I’ll be alright.”

“I’ll be good to go,” he added.

The Vikings’ running back took responsibility for losing the fumble despite getting hurt on the play.

“No matter if I get injured or not, I can’t turn the ball over,” Cook said. “I hold myself 1000 percent responsible for not turning the ball over. I pride myself on not turning the ball over. I can’t put myself in that situation when I turn the ball over.”

Head coach Mike Zimmer did not provide an update on any of the injured players’ statuses following the game.

The Vikings were already missing Pro Bowl receiver Adam Thielen, who has been battling a hamstring injury since Week 7 against Detroit. He attempted a comeback against Kansas City but re-aggravated the injury and has not appeared since. There was optimism surrounding Thielen this week that he would return but he did not make the trip with the team and was ruled out Saturday.

“We didn’t play well enough to win, I’m not going to put it on guys that are hurt,” Zimmer said.

The Vikings elevated practice squad receiver Alexander Hollins on Sunday. He saw several snaps but was not targeted. Depth receiver Bisi Johnson caught just one pass for one yard on three targets while Laquon Treadwell managed a 58-yard touchdown on a coverage bust by the Seahawks.

When Cook went out, Alexander Mattison took his place. The third-rounder from Boise State caught four passes for 51 yards and rushed four times for 22 yards in Cook’s place.

The Vikings’ swing tackle Rashod Hill was asked to battle Jadaveon Clowney for the majority of the night and did not give up a sack.