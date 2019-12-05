Kirk Cousins’ trust in Kyle Rudolph is paying off

EAGAN — Through the first five weeks of the season, Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph had just six catches. That’s a pretty unusual sight to see on the Vikings’ stat sheet considering Rudolph has consistently been among league leaders in receptions by tight ends. But since Week 6 Rudolph has 27 grabs and six touchdowns — with at least three of them being of the highlight-reel variety.

“Certainly you feel like when the ball is in his general area that he’s going to come down with it and there’s a lot of confidence that he can bring it in,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said on Wednesday. “No better example than some of the touchdown catches he’s had this year, more that I’ve thrown to an ours-or-nobody’s spot and he’s made it ours. It’s been pretty impressive. Some of the better catches I’ve ever been on the throwing end of.”

In training camp Cousins said that he wanted to make a point of tossing the ball toward Rudolph even when the 6-foot-6 tight end is covered because of his knack for bringing in anything in his giant catch radius. Last season Rudolph only had four touchdowns, his lowest in a full season since he was a rookie.

The increased red zone targets for Rudolph have correlated with better success inside the 20 than in 2018. The Vikings have jumped from 21st to third in the NFL in touchdown percentage inside the red zone.

Targeting Rudolph more often has been a positive play even when he isn’t in the red area. Overall Cousins has an 84.6% completion percentage when looking his way, picks up 7.7 yards per target and has a 138.4 rating when looking Rudolph’s way.

Rudolph’s positive impact on his quarterbacks is nothing new. During his entire career, which includes playing with a myriad of QBs, he has a 112.2 rating when targeted.

His value has increased in the weeks since star receiver Adam Thielen has been out with a hamstring injury. Thielen was lost in the first quarter of Week 7, a game that saw Rudolph grab five passes and a touchdown.

“We don’t really go into the game saying ‘hey Rudy is going to get X number of touches and we expect him to have two touchdowns,’ I think it’s really been the result of play calls, coverages and Kyle making some spectacular catches,” Cousins said. “Certainly he has had a little bit of an uptick through the middle of this season. I think that’s great, not only for him but for our offense. He’s made us right so many times when we give him the football with a tough catch, a tight window, making the play.”

Head coach Mike Zimmer said he’s been pleased with Rudolph’s impact in the run game. He’s already cleared last year’s total in run blocking snaps.

“Kyle’s had a good year,” the Vikings’ head coach said. “Obviously he’s very reliable in the passing game, he’s been doing a much better job in the run game. He really does everything we ask him to do. It’s great to see.”