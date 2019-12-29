Let’s make a deal: Could the Cowboys try to trade for Mike Zimmer?

Mike Zimmer was on the Cowboys’ coaching staff from 1994 to 2006 and was the team’s defensive coordinator for his final seven seasons in Dallas. So could the Vikings coach reunite with his former franchise and owner Jerry Jones?

In one of the more interesting scenarios thrown out, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network writes that Jones could explore a trade for Zimmer, if he becomes available this offseason. Zimmer is completing his sixth season with the Vikings and is under contract through 2020. He has led Minnesota to the playoffs three times, including this season, and has posted a winning record four times.

The Vikings were 10-5 entering Sunday’s game against the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium and locked into the sixth seed in the NFC. The Packers beat the Vikings last Monday night to clinch the NFC North title.

The Cowboys have had an extremely disappointing season under Jason Garrett and it’s expected Jones won’t retain the coach. Garrett has been the Cowboys’ coach since 2011 — he took the job on an interim basis in 2010 before getting that tag removed following the season — and had the team at 7-8 entering Sunday. That included a loss to the Vikings on Nov. 10 in Dallas.

While the Cowboys might call the Vikings about Zimmer, there have been no indications that he won’t return to the Vikings sideline next season. Of course, the thinking of Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf could change if their team makes a quick exit from the playoffs.

There also is the question of what type of compensation the Vikings would look for in return for Zimmer, if they agreed to enter into discussions with the Cowboys.

Coaches who have been traded include Bill Belichick (from the Jets to the Patriots); Jon Gruden (Raiders to Buccaneers); Herm Edwards (Jets to Chiefs); and Mike Holmgren (Packers to Seahawks).