Mannion time: Vikings to sit six starters, backup QB likely to get plenty of playing time

The Vikings will take no chances in their regular-season finale on Sunday against the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture secured, and no chance to move up, coach Mike Zimmer elected to make six starters inactive.

Running back Dalvin Cook, left tackle Riley Reiff, right tackle Brian O’Neill, defensive tackle Shamar Stephen and linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr won’t be in uniform. The only non-starter among the inactives will be running back Alexander Mattison, who will miss a second consecutive game because of an ankle injury. Cook, the Vikings’ top rusher, also will sit for a second consecutive game because of a shoulder injury. He was listed as out on the injury report Friday.

Reiff and O’Neill weren’t on the Vikings’ injury report last week but have battled injuries at various points this season. With both tackles sitting, it’s expected that backup quarterback Sean Mannion will play the majority of the game in place of Kirk Cousins. Since becoming Washington’s starting quarterback in 2015, Cousins has not missed a start.

Kendricks left the Vikings’ loss to Green Bay on Monday night because of a quadriceps injury and Barr departed after having an issue with cramping. Barr was not on the injury report. Stephen was on the report because of a knee issue but did not miss any practice time during the week.

Safety Jayron Kearse (foot) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee) were listed as questionable for the Bears game but are active.