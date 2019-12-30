Mike Zimmer vs. Greatness

EAGAN — When the Minnesota Vikings hired Mike Zimmer in 2014 the goal was to turn around their 32nd ranked defense. Now as the Vikings head into their third postseason in five years under Zimmer, they will see future Hall of Famer Drew Brees for the second time in the playoffs under their current head coach.

Brees isn’t your run-of-the-mill great quarterback. He’s in a different air from many who own gold jackets. He ranks No. 1 all-time in passing yards and touchdowns. He’s also third in NFL history in passer rating and second to only Peyton Manning in game-winning drives.

Into the latter part of his career there hasn’t been any type of drop off. This year Brees is the No. 1 graded quarterback by Pro Football Focus for the second straight season.

“He’s a guy that really makes you understand why he’s great and why players in this league are pretty great because he’s out there at a Pro Bowl practice going through his reads and his progressions,” receiver Adam Thielen said. “He’s 100 percent focused on practice when practice at the Pro Bowl doesn’t mean a whole lot. That’s why he’s great and why he’s so tough to go against.”

After 19 years in the league, the greatest minds in the game still can’t solve him. Zimmer said that’s because of his brilliance in processing information combined with the offensive fit under head coach Sean Payton.

“It’s hard to trick him because he reads things so quickly,” Zimmer said. “He sees it and gets the ball to the quick plays. They have a bunch of varied things. They have the play actions. They have the quick throws. They have the screens and the bubbles and then they have their shots down the field on the play actions. Then they’ve got a big quick game. We’ll have to try to do our best.”

Normally in the lead-up to playoff games like the Vikings vs. Saints, the marquee outside will usually have the two names of the quarterbacks. But since the Vikings’ calling card has been defense over the past half decade, this one is more Mike Zimmer vs. Drew Brees. You have the fifth best team in points against taking on the third best scoring offense (which is driven by the No. 2 rated passing game in Expected Points Added).

Zimmer is no stranger to matching up against pure excellence at the quarterback position. He’s matched up with Aaron Rodgers 10 times, Drew Brees four times, Tom Brady twice and Peyton Manning once.

Here’s how they have performed against those four quarterbacks…

Date QB PFF grade Rating Result 12/23/2018 Aaron Rodgers 68.5 68.3 23-10 win 9/15/19 Aaron Rodgers 81.0 101.5 21-16 win 12/2/18 Tom Brady 64.9 102.5 24-10 win 11/25/2018 Aaron Rodgers 80.1 94.0 24-17 loss 10/28/2018 Drew Brees 59.7 84.8 30-20 win 9/16/2018 Aaron Rodgers 84.2 97.4 29-29 tie 1/14/18 Drew Brees 78.5 89.0 29-24 loss 9/17/17 Ben Roethlisberger 74.2 104.8 26-9 loss 9/11/17 Drew Brees 80.3 104.7 29-19 win 12/24/16 Aaron Rodgers 94.0 136.6 38-25 win 11/18/16 Aaron Rodgers 41.3 70.7 17-14 loss 1/3/16 Aaron Rodgers 64.3 80.8 20-13 loss 11/22/15 Aaron Rodgers 73.4 86.9 30-13 win 10/4/15 Peyton Manning 52.1 68.9 23-20 win 11/23/14 Aaron Rodgers 68.1 109.7 24-21 win 10/2/14 Aaron Rodgers 86.4 138.7 42-10 win 9/21/14 Drew Brees 76.3 120.3 20-9 win 9/14/2014 Tom Brady 72.3 103.1 30-7 win Average 72.2 97.9 12-5-1

Overall the Vikings have a winning percentage against these legends of just 29.4% over Zimmer’s time in Minnesota but their performances on average have been below their normal bar. Brees’s PFF grades for the last three seasons are 89.5, 94.0 and 91.2 but the only game by a legendary QB against the Vikings above a 90 grade is Rodgers’ 94.0 in Week 16 of the 2016 season. Brees himself only topped an 80 grade in a 29-19 loss to the Vikings on opening day 2017.

So how can Zimmer keep Brees in check again? Let’s have a look at the last time these two went toe-to-toe…

Picking spots to blitz

There is an old adage among defensive minds that you blitz inexperienced quarterbacks and focus on coverage against the greats. That certainly was the case last season as Zimmer was very careful about picking spots to blitz Brees. He only sent extra rushers on three out of 23 drop backs. He went 1-for-3 with seven yards and an interception on those three plays.

Here is one example of the Vikings beating Brees with a blitz and another of him subtly adjusting in the pocket to make a solid completion.

On the interception the Saints had a protection breakdown. The guard and center both took Ben Gedeon (42) and left the tackle on Sheldon Richardson, which gave Stephen Weatherly a free shot at Brees. Pulling off a successful blitz like this on Sunday will be difficult because Brees’s communication with his offensive line is pristine at home.

This year Brees has mauled opponents when they blitz, producing a 127.0 rating on 124 drop backs with 12 touchdowns, zero interceptions and just three sacks.

That means the onus will be on the front four in key spots. In last year’s matchup Brees was only under pressure on four snaps but one of them was in the red zone when Tom Johnson and Everson Griffen ran a stunt and Griffen got into Brees’s face.

No matter how they do it, the Vikings will need to get into Brees’s face quickly. He has the fastest snap-to-release time in the NFL.

Sniff out screens

In the 2018 matchup, Brees did not throw a single pass over 20 yards and went 1-for-2 on throws traveling over 20 yards. He gained just 22 yards on five attempts on passes behind the line of scrimmage. This throw to Alvin Kamara went for a loss of five yards because of Linval Joseph’s pursuit.

While the Saints are using short throws to pick up chunks of yards, Brees is only averaging 3.7 yards per attempt on throws behind the line of scrimmage but has attempted 65 such throws.

Overall the Vikings gave up just 5.2 YPA to Brees. That’s unlikely to happen again but it will be vital for the Vikings’ defense to avoid giving him easy yards.

Slow the run game

Back on October 28, 2018, Joseph also slowed down the Saints’ two terrific running backs. They gained 3.6 yards per attempt in the game.

While Brees has amazing stats in just about every split, the one area where he hasn’t been effective is third-and-medium. He only averages 6.1 yards per attempt on third downs between 7-9 yards. Stuffing the run is the way to get the Saints to longer third downs. They did not force a single third-and-medium in last season’s matchup.

Joseph was recovering from surgery early in the season and recovering from injury midway through the year. He appears to be more healthy now with two of his top three run defense performances (per PFF grades) coming in the last three weeks. The game off in week 17 will likely mean fresh legs in the middle.

Eric Kendricks’ status is key to both the screen and run game. He ranks as the third best run defender this season by PFF and fourth best in coverage. Against the Saints last year he had three run stops and had his best PFF grade versus the run.

Hold on for dear life with Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara

However, Kendricks also gave up four receptions on five throws his way and registered the lowest coverage grade of his 2018 season, largely due to Kamara.

There is no shutting down New Orleans’ stars completely. Even in a poor game by their offense vs. the Vikings in ’18, Thomas and Kamara combined for 157 yards from scrimmage.

Here are two of their nearly-unstoppable plays.

However, the Vikings allowed 5.6 yards yards per attempt to Brees when he targeted Kamara or Thomas. The key: Tackling them.

This year Kamara averages 7.0 yards after catch and Thomas has more YAC than any other receiver in the NFL.

Bottom line

There isn’t a defense in the NFL that has the capability to completely shut down the Saints at home but Zimmer’s defenses have largely given legendary quarterbacks some of their toughest games. Last year Brees had his lowest passing yardage total of the 2018 season. This time around the Vikings will need a similar performance in order to bring home a victory.