Monday Night Football could become ‘The Mike Boone Game’

EAGAN — It might feel like years ago now but if you think back to late summer, the preseason belonged to Mike Boone.

In the preseason opener against New Orleans, he broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown. He followed up that performance with a 45-yard catch the following week against Seattle and 66 yards rushing.

“He’s an explosive kid, runs hard,” Zimmer said after the game on August 18. “He’s got juice to get to the perimeter. Yeah, he did well last week, as well. That’s a good thing for him.”

But the next day, the Vikings’ head coach made it pretty clear that Boone wasn’t going to have a major role in the offense no matter how many impressive plays he posted in the exhibition games.

“They need to play special teams if they want to make the team,” Zimmer said. “I was impressed by what he did in special teams probably more so than running back.”

Over the next two games, the former Cincinnati Bearcat who signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 made several key special teams plays and ran effectively, breaking out for rushes of 20 and 17 yards. By the end of the preseason, everyone was impressed and he owned a spot on the team despite the Vikings keeping four other backs.

“I remember this preseason he was a guy that was so fun to watch,” receiver Adam Thielen said. “That last [preseason] game I’m like, ‘get him out of there, we need that guy for the season.’ He’s so talented with the way he ran the football with a different mentality that you don’t see every day.”

“He’s really worked hard out here, and I appreciate that from that kid,” offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski asid. “From where he is this moment from back in the spring, the switch didn’t just turn. He’s worked at it. He’s spent some time with Coach [Kennedy] Polamalu, you see him out here in the practice field flying around, and he’s working hard on special teams. Just goes to show you that when you apply yourself and you’re in the meeting room working real hard and out here working hard, good things are going to happen.”

Until last week, Boone had rarely seen the field outside of special teams, rushing eight times for 41 yards. But when Dalvin Cook went down with a shoulder injury Boone was called upon. He was serving as the No. 2 with rookie Alexander Mattison on the shelf with an ankle ailment.

It was preseason all over again. He blasted through the Chargers for 56 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns.

“That’s what we focus on,” Boone said. “Having depth, being able to come in and do the same things as Cook and not be a fall off. Continue to help the team no matter what running back is in the game,”

The explosive elements of Boone’s game probably don’t surprise the Vikings. At his pro day, he recorded a vertical jump of 42 inches and a broad jump of 11 feet, 7 inches. Both would have ranked No. 1 among running backs at the 2018 NFL Combine.

Now on Monday Night Football he has a chance to enter the lore of the Vikings-Green Bay Packers rivalry.

Boone and veteran Ameer Abdullah will likely share the backfield with neither Dalvin Cook or Alexander Mattison practicing all week. Cook is battling multiple injuries and might not play again until the postseason — assuming the Vikings make it.

The young running back said he’s taken steps forward in his understanding of the game from those preseason days.

“Just understanding the scheme and [defensive] fits and everything, I feel like I’ve improved in that area most,” Boone said.

A win against the Packers on Monday could be meaningful in terms of playoff position for the Vikings. They still have a shot at reaching the No. 2 seed with two wins and either two Seattle losses or one San Francisco loss.

Putting up a strong performance with some of his preseason-style explosive plays would toss Boone’s name in the hat with other surprise players throughout the years that have stepped up during Vikings-Packers matchup like Eric Guliford, whose lone catch in Minnesota was a 45-yarder against Green Bay that set up a game-winning field goal or running back John Avery, who caught only two passes and rushed once as a Viking but scored a touchdown in a 30-25 Vikings win in 2003.

“As a kid it’s what you dream of,” Boone said.