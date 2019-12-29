NFL playoff schedule: Vikings to play at Saints on Sunday

Here’s the NFL playoff schedule:
WILD CARD PLAYOFFS
Saturday, Jan. 4
AFC: Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m., ABC/ESPN
AFC: Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Jan. 5
NFC: Vikings at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m., FOX
NFC: Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m., NBC
NFL DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS
Saturday, Jan. 11
NFC: Philadelphia/Seattle/Vikings at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m., NBC
AFC: Houston/Tennessee/Buffalo at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Jan. 12
AFC: New England/Houston/Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m., CBS
NFC: New Orleans/Philadelphia/Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m., FOX