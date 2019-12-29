vikings

NFL playoff schedule: Vikings to play at Saints on Sunday

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad December 29, 2019 11:44 pm

Here’s the NFL playoff schedule:

WILD CARD PLAYOFFS

Saturday, Jan. 4

AFC: Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m., ABC/ESPN

AFC: Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Jan. 5

NFC: Vikings at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m., FOX

NFC: Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m., NBC

NFL DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS

Saturday, Jan. 11

NFC: Philadelphia/Seattle/Vikings at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m., NBC

AFC: Houston/Tennessee/Buffalo at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Jan. 12

AFC: New England/Houston/Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m., CBS

NFC: New Orleans/Philadelphia/Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m., FOX

