The case for playing starters vs. the Bears

EAGAN — Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer would not say on Thursday whether his team’s starters will be in the game on Sunday when they play a game against the Chicago Bears with no playoff implications.

He did, however, acknowledge that there is an argument for wanting to enter the postseason on a better note than their 23-10 loss at US Bank Stadium on Monday night.

“Do you look at the entire season and look at how well the offense has played throughout the course of the year? Or do you look at a one-game situation? So that’s kind of what I’m weighing right now,” Zimmer said. “Do I go with the belief that they’ve been really good all year long? Or do we go in and because we didn’t play very well the other night try to get going again?”

Against the Packers the Vikings’ offense, which ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored, was held to just 139 total yards. It was the worst showing of the year with the next poorest production coming in Week 4 against the Bears.

While it makes sense to rest key players in order to be closer to 100% health on Wild Card weekend, the Vikings’ offense might also benefit from some extra time to clean up some things on offense that afflicted them against Green Bay.

“There’s value to both sides of it,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “Certainly would love to be able to play well and get a bad taste out of your mouth.”

Cousins registered his second lowest quarterback rating of the year on Monday night, throwing for just 122 yards on 31 attempts. He was also sacked five times.

“I think momentum is a big part of football,” Cousins said. “As much as I’d love to tell you it’s about between the white lines, I think emotion and momentum matter. That’s not just game to game but within a game. You’re always finding ways to keep it or get it.”

A win against Chicago probably wouldn’t give the Vikings a magical force that would propel them to victory against either the Saints, Seahawks or Packers but it would allow Cousins and Co. another look at a similar style of defense that has given them nightmares this year.

Combined against the Packers and Bears, the Vikings’ offense has only produced 32 points. Both NFC North foes have monstrous interior rushers in Kenny Clark and Akiem Hicks and elite defensive ends in Za’Darius Smith and Khalil Mack.

As Zimmer mentioned, the Vikings’ offense has been good all year in nearly every area, ranking sixth in the red zone and scoring percentage and producing the ninth most yards per drive. But the numbers have come down a bit since a blazing hot October saw them clear 425 yards in four straight games. They haven’t posted 400 yards in a game since a 19-9 Thursday night win over Washington.

In fact, since Week 9 the Vikings have the fifth lowest yards per play in the NFL at 4.3 (per Pro-Football Reference’s play index). They are 25th in first down percentage and Cousins averages 7.0 yards per pass attempt, which is 16th in the NFL, over that time span.

“Just continuing to stay on point and on track with where we want to go offensively and continue to built momentum,” receiver Stefon Diggs said. “It’s kind of like when you take some time off and you lose a couple of steps on timing.”

There are some players who need to sit like banged-up back Dalvin Cook but others that might benefit from more reps at game speed. Adam Thielen said that his midseason hamstring injury did not play a role in going catch-less against the Packers but he might benefit from another few quarters of real game action rather than sitting on the sideline.

As for the injury element, the Vikings have had a remarkably healthy year, even with Cook and Thielen’s dings and cuts. The starting five offensive linemen are still in tact as are both tight ends, the entire defensive line and secondary. Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the only defensive player that started opening day who was not practicing Thursday.

The risk of playing starters and the benefits of sitting players are probably both overstated. In 2017 the Vikings needed to play their top players in Week 17 for home field and ended up beating New Orleans in the opening round. In 2015 they won at Lambeau on the final week of the season to take the division and came within a 27-yard field goal of beating Seattle.

“You want to end the season strong going into the playoffs…and at least have the right mindset,” Diggs said. “You don’t want to look too far ahead.”