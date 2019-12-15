Thielen feeling good after return vs. LA

CARSON, Calif. — The Minnesota Vikings didn’t need an explosive passing game to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday but if they had required Kirk Cousins to throw downfield repeatedly they would have been more confident in doing so with Adam Thielen back in the mix.

After missing all but one series since Week 7, Thielen returned to the field in Los Angeles, where he caught three passes for 27 yards.

“It’s good to get my feet wet and get back out there and get through a game,” Thielen said. “I feel really good. It’s good to be back out there and playing ball again.”

While players like Irv Smith and Bisi Johnson have risen to the challenge in Thielen’s absence, Cousins said he was pleased to get one of his top targets back. Early in the game, Cousins rolled out and found Thielen for a 13-yard completion on a third down to keep the sticks moving.

“There was a big third down conversion that we made off schedule, there’s just a lot of trust and confidence,” Cousins said. “He should have had another third down conversion, I worked the opposite side away from…it was just good to have him back. You remember quickly how nice it is to have a target with that much experience, the hands, the natural feel for the position. Didn’t have a lot of attempts, cracks at it today, just didn’t need it but I expect to be relying on him in the weeks ahead.”

Prior to his injury, Thielen was averaging just over six targets per game and 14.5 yards per catch. He said after the game he’s pleased to step into an offense that has learned to spread the ball around.

“We have so many guys who can make plays on this offense and we trust anybody to go in there and make a play,” Thielen said. It’s fun when you have a group like that, it makes it tough on defenses. You can do so much. We’re very fortunate in that aspect. It hasn’t always been that way.”