Vikings have found a D-line rotation that works

Since the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game, Mike Zimmer has been talking about wanting a solid rotation of defensive linemen.

The Vikings’ head coach felt that the Eagles had an advantage with rotational D-linemen like Beau Allen and Derek Barnett. But last year Zimmer rarely called upon his backups, only using players like Jaleel Johnson and Stephen Weatherly when injuries required them to be in the game.

Now as we head down the final stretch of the season, it appears the younger group has finally earned the coach’s trust.

“I think really all of them have done a good job in there,” Zimmer said on Monday. “I thought Jaleel Johnson did some nice things. Ifeadi (Odenigbo) continues to do some really good things. I thought he rushed well in some of the subgroups and I thought (Stephen) Weatherly played a lot better this week.”

Odenigbo played a career-high 42 snaps on Sunday in the Vikings’ 20-7 win over the Detroit Lions. Part of that was after the game had already been decided but over the season the former seventh-round pick has seen more and more consistent playing time. After only seeing an average of 12 snaps per game over the first four weeks, Odenigbo has been on the field for 21 per game — or about one-third of total plays — since then.

One notable aspect of his game is versatility. Per PFF’s detailed snap counts, Odenigbo lined up 15 times on the inside and 27 as a defensive end.

His production in the role has been solid, racking up four sacks, 17 pressures and 11 run stops.

Weatherly has also seen his snap count increase recently. He played 34 snaps versus the Lions and has four straight weeks of 20-plus plays on the D-line.

“He’s a really bright kid, he went to Vanderbilt, he’s a bright kid,” Zimmer said of Weatherly. “He’s a very good athlete. We can use him as a drop or we can use him as a rusher. We can use him as a defensive end. I think it’s pretty easy for him, learning-wise.”

Indeed the Vikings have used Weatherly on occasion as a linebacker as well as interior rusher at times, giving varied looks to opposing offensive lines. He has 20 pressures in 2019 total snaps and one sack.

Johnson was forced into duty as a nose tackle when Pro Bowler Linval Joseph went out with a knee injury. But when Joseph returned against Seattle, Zimmer still used Johnson for 20 snaps against the Seahawks and 25 more during Sunday’s win.

The former fourth-round selection from Iowa has patiently waited over the last two years to get his chance, seeing just 322 plays over his first two years. This season he’s already topped last year’s total and has racked up three sacks and 11 run stops in 309 snaps.

Armon Watts, a sixth-rounder who stood out at Arkansas in 2018, has recently moved into the rotation, picking up 40 snaps over the last four weeks. Zimmer has remarked on the recent growth in his game.

The Vikings broke camp unsure of which players would be mixing in and out to give rest to Joseph and Griffen, both of whom are over the age of 30. They had high hopes for Hercules Mata’afa but he has been inactive for seven of the Vikings’ 11 games. Former Ohio State defensive end Jalyn Holmes hasn’t seen much action. The team had hoped he could develop as an inside rusher.

In the past the Vikings’ defense could rely on Tom Johnson to be their rotational D-lineman but this time around they have had to wait and see who could be trusted. It appears that they have their answer and the likes of Odenigbo, Weatherly, Johnson and Watts will be important in keeping the superstars fresh into the postseason.