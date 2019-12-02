Vikings promote wide receiver; linebacker Ben Gedeon goes on IR

The Vikings signed wide receiver Alexander Hollins to the active roster and placed linebacker Ben Gedeon on injured reserve before Monday night’s game against the Seahawks in Seattle.

The roster move comes after the Vikings released wide receiver Josh Doctson last week anticipating that Adam Thielen (hamstring) would be able to return for Monday’s game after missing three of the past four games. Thielen, however, was downgraded from questionable to out on Sunday.

Hollins was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in May out of Eastern Illinois and was waived during the final cuts of training camp. He was on the Vikings’ practice squad from Weeks 2 through 12. Hollins will be the Vikings’ fourth wide receiver behind Stefon Diggs, Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell.

Gedeon, who played in eight games this season and started five, had been ruled out for this game because of his second concussion of the season. Eric Wilson will take Gedeon’s spot at weak side linebacker.