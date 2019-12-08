Vikings Tidbits: Struggling Xavier Rhodes now part of cornerback rotation

MINNEAPOLIS — Mike Zimmer went out of his way to defend Xavier Rhodes after the veteran cornerback had another rough game in Seattle on Monday night, but the Vikings coach clearly is concerned about Rhodes’ declining play.

That was apparent as Zimmer opened the Vikings’ 20-7 victory over Detroit on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium by using a cornerback rotation that opened with Rhodes in a starting role but saw him replaced by Mike Hughes for the second series.

Trae Waynes also was part of the rotation that is an attempt to split playing time more evenly. Holton Hill, who was suspended for the first eight games of the season, also saw action in the second half as the Vikings held a comfortable lead.

“We planned on doing it going into the ballgame,” Zimmer said of the rotation. “And then a couple guys got dinged. So we had to change the rotation a little bit. But I just think it’s important we mix some guys in there and let some guys adjust and see how the flow of the game is and keep going from there. … I think in the past two weeks, (the cornerbacks) have been in better position in pass defense than we were the previous four or five weeks. So if that’s the case we’re going to continue to get better.”

Rhodes played 60 of 75 defensive snaps in Seattle, while Hughes was only in for 19 and Holton Hill two.

David Blough, the Lions’ third-string quarterback who started because Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel are injured, threw for only 205 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Harrison Smith had the first interception in the third quarter. On the play, he collided with Rhodes and Rhodes appeared to get hit in the leg. The Vikings announced it was an ankle injury. Hughes also left the game because of an oblique injury.

Zimmer said afterward that he didn’t think there was concern about the injuries before adding, “I don’t know.”

CATCHING ON

Kirk Cousins completed 11 passes to different receivers on Sunday, including one to an unlikely candidate. Rookie center Garrett Bradbury caught a third-quarter pass on a third-and-6 play from the Vikings’ 49-yard line that went for a 4-yard loss.

Bradbury’s reception happened because Cousins was trying to get the ball to tight end Kyle Rudolph but was hit and had the ball pop out on him. It could have been picked off, but instead ended up in Bradbury’s hands.

Bradbury said he wasn’t happy he caught it — because the play went for a loss — saying he should have batted it down. “It was a loss of 4 yards, so it didn’t really mean anything,” Bradbury said.

Cousins didn’t see the play so at first he did not realize his center had a reception. “I just saw him in the cold tub, I said, ‘You caught a pass today?'” Cousins said. “I got hit and didn’t see, so I didn’t even know. And he said, ‘Yeah, I caught it,’ but he looked at me and said, ‘but it was a 5-yard loss.’ So, yeah, bat it down if you can. But whatever.”

COOK RETURNS

Running back Dalvin Cook left the Seattle game because of a chest injury in the third quarter but he was able to return on Sunday. Cook rushed for 62 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown and also caught two passes for 13 yards. Rookie Alexander Mattison tied his season-high with 14 carries for 46 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards.

“I thought he did well,” Zimmer said of Cook. “I thought he ran the ball hard. We got him out of there fairly early. You know, (Mattison) was doing well. So it was good.”

Said Cook: “I am good to go. It was a physical game, they have some big guys over there in Detroit. I came out healthy, clean and that is probably the sign to go get ready for the Los Angeles Chargers next week.”

ODDS AND ENDS

Wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) missed his fourth consecutive game and his fifth in the past six on Sunday. … Left tackle Riley Reiff was able to return Sunday after leaving Monday’s game because of a concussion.