What can the Vikings learn from Monday night’s loss to Green Bay?

Following the Minnesota Vikings’ 23-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Kirk Cousins said the only silver lining was that the team will be able to study what went wrong and correct their issues before postseason play. Which areas of the ugly performance at US Bank Stadium can they improve in order to avoid a repeat in two weeks? Let’s have a look…

Kirk Cousins must be on the move

The first time the Vikings played Green Bay, the Packers sent edge rushers up the field in attempt to blow up bootlegs and it worked. On Monday night, the Vikings appeared to have gameplanned to avoid a similar fate but instead they played into Green Bay’s hands by allowing the Packers to take away one of the things they do best: Roll out Cousins.

The Vikings used play-action on just five of 36 dropbacks, by far their lowest of the season and Cousins went 14-for-26 for 108 yards and five sacks without play-action.

“The pocket wasn’t near as clean as it was in most of the games,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “We probably could’ve done a better job helping him a little bit with some of the calls, where we got outside of the pocket one time. He had all kinds of time and we ended up throwing the interception. We need to make sure we do a better job of trying to not be in one spot all the time as well.”

A study by FiveThirtyEight earlier this season found that the Vikings were one of the best teams in the NFL when getting Cousins outside of the pocket.

It’s easier said than done to create bootlegs, rollouts and waggles when the opponent is trying to eliminate them but if the Vikings do not find ways to get Cousins on the move in a playoff game they will struggle to win for two reasons: His deep shots require time to throw and the Vikings’ O-line simply cannot hold up in straight drop back situations versus good teams.

Cousins has taken more time from snap to throw than any other QB in the NFL (per Pro Football Focus) this season and yet overall he has been mid-pack in pressure rate. Rolling him out to create extra time has created plenty of chances to find receivers downfield. Without deep passing, Cousins is asked to pick apart opponents underneath. By PFF’s grades, his two lowest rated areas of the field past the line of scrimmage are throwing between 1-10 yards to his left and right.

The Vikings’ O-line was demolished by the Packers’ stars Kenny Clark and Za’Darius Smith. They combined for all five sacks and 13 pressures on Cousins. When the Vikings have faced exceptional talents like Grady Jarrett, Khalil Mack and Smith, they have struggled mightily to slow them down. Moving Cousins is one of the only ways to combat a mismatch in power.

Center Garrett Bradbury gave up three sacks and registered a 0.0 pass blocking grade by PFF’s standards. Guard Pat Elflein gave up three pressures and scored a 33.8 on the 1-100 grading scale. Those players are undersized and best fit when given assistance to block beasts of the interior.

Use Kyle Rudolph as a safety valve

The Vikings’ veteran tight end has been one of the most efficient players in the NFL when targeted. Cousins has a 139.5 rating when throwing the ball Rudolph’s way and has completed 84% of throws in his direction over the last two years. Rudolph has zero drops this year and two in the past three seasons. Against the Packers last season he caught seven passes on seven targets for 63 yards but in the Vikings’ two losses to Green Bay he’s totaled four grabs for 16 yards.

Rudolph is open even when he doesn’t appear to be open because of his size and he has a knack for settling down in the middle of zones for gains of 6-10 yards. When the Vikings’ offense is hitting a snag, they should look to Rudolph to get back on track. He’s the ultimate don’t-go-broke-taking-a-profit player.

With Thielen back in the mix, the biggest question was how the Vikings would distribute targets. Prior to Thielen’s hamstring injury, Rudolph only had 10 targets in six weeks. In the seven weeks Thielen was missing, he grabbed 26 passes on 31 targets.

The Vikings also had a chance to score a touchdown on the opening drive but targeted CJ Ham instead of looking Rudolph’s way.

Stick with screens

The Packers did a good job of sniffing out the Vikings’ attempt at getting a screen game going, giving up four yards on three Cousins attempts on throws behind the LOS. Here are two examples:

Everybody on the planet knows the Vikings love a variety of screen concepts in their offense… #Packers were ready and sniffed out nearly every one Watched the tape twice today – impressed on a number of levels from this Packers defense pic.twitter.com/uFoZB8yH7D — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 24, 2019

The Packers deserve credit for shutting down the Vikings’ screen attempts but sticking with the screens has proven to be a successful model for the Minnesota offense. Cousins has 598 yards passing on 74 attempts behind the line this year — that’s good for 8.0 yards per attempt. It’s been one of the biggest areas of gain from 2018, when they only produced 5.7 yards per attempt.

Use Odenigbo on the interior more often

While Danielle Hunter did his job again on Monday, creating six pressures on Aaron Rodgers. But the Packers’ QB was often able to avoid the edge pressure by stepping up into the pocket. Shamar Stephen was on the field for 18 pass rush snaps and created zero pressures. While he is known for run stuffing, Stephen simply isn’t a pass rush threat. He’s been on the field for 315 pass rush snaps this year and has six pressures.

Considering Linval Joseph has played exceptionally well since returning from injury, it might be worth sacrificing something in the run game at the three-technique position to get Odenigbo on the field more. The former seventh-round pick has become a force this year. He picked up a sack and three pressures on 20 pass rush snaps on Monday and has 21 pressures and six sacks on 237 pass snaps this year.

In 2017 the Vikings used Tom Johnson, a similar undersized three-tech, as a three-down player at times and Stephen in run situations. It could be time for Odenigbo to become that player.