When Thielen returns, Vikings must continue to get everyone involved

It’s unclear when the Minnesota Vikings will get Adam Thielen back in the lineup but considering he was listed as “doubtful” rather than “out” last week, it appears there is a chance he will return either against the Los Angeles Chargers or Green Bay Packers.

When he does come back, the Vikings will be able to file the issue of reintegrating him into the offense as a “good problem to have.” But make no mistake: There is an equation that offensive minds Gary Kubiak and Kevin Stefanski must figure out when the Pro Bowler comes back because in his absence Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ offense has seen playmakers emerge in his absence. Now the Vikings are spreading the ball around as well or better than any team in the NFL.

There was no better evidence of that than the 20-7 win over Detroit in which Cousins found 10 different receivers (11 if you count a deflected pass caught by center Garrett Bradbury).

Here’s a look at some of the key catches by receivers not named Stefon Diggs.

You should notice some common themes: Play-actions, deep Lions safeties paying attention to Diggs and Cousins simply going through his progressions and finding the right read.

— Clip 1: The Lions rush four and send everyone deep. Notice the linebacker (51) sprint back to the middle of the field following the play-action. He disrupts the deep crossers but Cook is wide open for an easy first down.

— Clip 2: The safety jumps up to cover Irv Smith, leaving Bisi Johnson one-on-one and Smith triple teamed. With time to throw, Cousins finds it and Johnson makes a high-difficulty catch.

— Clip 3: Play-action freezes the safety, which gives Tyler Conklin separation and Cousins delivers on the bootleg. He’s wide open for a first down.

— Clip 4: Two very deep safeties on third-and-6 allow Treadwell a one-on-one matchup in the slot. Cousins finds it.

— Clip 5: Both deep receivers are double covered, giving Smith man-to-man coverage. He makes a hard break out of his route and Cousins hits him for another first down.

— Clip 6: Everyone forgets about CJ Ham.

— Clip 7: Kyle Rudolph looks like a blocker and then sneaks out across the field wide open for a third-down conversion.

These types of performances have become commonplace for the Vikings.

Here’s how the Non-Diggs receivers have performed since Week 7:

Catches Targets Yards TD Passer rating Dalvin Cook 27 34 290 0 102.2 Kyle Rudolph 26 32 240 6 137.5 Irv Smith 24 31 195 1 103.6 Bisi Johnson 17 29 141 3 105.7 Laquon Treadwell 8 12 169 1 137.5 CJ Ham 7 9 115 1 155.8 Tyler Conklin 7 9 49 0 89.4 Totals 116 156 1199 12 121.7

On Monday head coach Mike Zimmer mentioned Cousins’ comfort level with all of his receivers as a factor in his strong play despite Thielen’s absence.

“I think for Kirk, it’s just he’s been extremely accurate for quite a while now, he’s getting the ball out quickly, most of the time, it’s in the right place,” Zimmer said. “I think just the continue of working in practice, throwing the ball to guys, trusting that they’re going to be in the right place, right space. I think he’s playing with a lot of confidence right now, so that’s a big thing for him or any quarterback.”

Of course getting a star receiver back in the mix can only be a good thing for an offense that has been the strength of this Vikings team. But the Vikings should continue to take what’s being given to them.