Will Dalvin Cook play again in regular season?

Is Dalvin Cook finished for the regular season?

That appears to be the case. The running back is unlikely to play on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers because of a shoulder injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and the Vikings are leaning toward shutting down Cook for the last two regular-season games, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. The Vikings will close the season against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 29.

Cook was initially injured in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. He left last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the third quarter after again injuring his shoulder while being tackled by linebacker Denzel Perryman. Cook is seventh in the NFL with 1,135 yards rushing on 250 carries, but he has not looked the same since initially getting hurt.

The Vikings can clinch a playoff spot this weekend and likely are focused on getting Cook healthy for the playoffs.