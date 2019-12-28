Zulgad: Could Mike Zimmer be coaching his last regular-season game for Vikings?

The Vikings’ regular-season finale on Sunday against the Chicago Bears holds no meaning. A disappointing loss to the Packers on Monday night locked the Vikings into the sixth and final playoff seed in the NFC. That means there will be a preseason atmosphere in U.S. Bank Stadium as quarterback Sean Mannion guides a team that will see multiple backups getting extensive playing time.

However, there is one thing about this game that can’t be ignored. That is the question of whether this will be Mike Zimmer’s final regular-season game as the Vikings’ coach?

Let me be clear about this. I don’t think that will be the case but to completely dismiss the subject of Zimmer’s future employment would be foolish. Coming off a run to the NFC title game in 2017, the Vikings went an extremely disappointing 8-7-1 last season and missed the playoffs on the last day of the regular season by losing at home to a Bears team that already had clinched the NFC North.

Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman didn’t lose their jobs, despite the fact free agent Kirk Cousins had gotten a three-year, $84 million deal, but they only had the option years for 2020 picked up on their contracts. That basically has made this season a prove-it year for Zimmer and Spielman.

The good news is the Vikings will enter their regular-season finale having clinched a playoff spot with a 10-5 record and the offensive coaching tandem of Gary Kubiak and Kevin Stefanski have gotten far more out of Cousins than the Vikings did in his first season in Minnesota. The bad news is that the Vikings have only one victory against a winning team (Philadelphia) and have lost twice to NFC North champion Green Bay, including Monday’s ugly defeat at home.

Zimmer was hired in 2014 by Spielman and owners Zygi and Mark Wilf in large part because of his success as an NFL defensive coordinator. The Vikings hadn’t been able to find a quarterback to compete with Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and even Jay Cutler so they figured the best idea would be to try to stop them.

Six years later, no one is questioning Zimmer’s ability to put together a standout defense, but his team has dipped on that side of the ball. This is especially true at cornerback, a spot where Zimmer is known for developing players.

Xavier Rhodes, one of three first-round picks by Spielman in 2013, turned into a Pro Bowl corner under Zimmer. But the 29-year-old looks like his best days are long gone. Meanwhile, Trae Waynes, a first-round pick in 2015, also has struggled too many times this season and the Vikings could let him walk as a free agent this March.

So would the Vikings send Zimmer packing as well?

While the Vikings-Bears result will play no role in that decision, it’s likely ownership is very interested to see what happens in the first round of the playoffs. Right now, the Vikings would open the postseason at third-seeded New Orleans. There is a chance that could change and the Vikings would wind up traveling to Seattle or Green Bay.

This will be the third time Zimmer has led the Vikings to the playoffs since he got his first NFL head coaching job and he has lost two of three games. The first was the heartbreaking loss to Seattle when Blair Walsh missed a late 27-yard field-goal attempt in a wild card game during the 2015 season at TCF Bank Stadium. Two years later, the Vikings edged the Saints on Case Keenum’s last-second pass to Stefon Diggs before getting blown out by the Philadelphia in the NFC title game.

The Vikings have yet to beat one of the NFL’s elite in 2019, but the 63-year-old Zimmer could secure his future by having his team do exactly that in the postseason. But a blowout out loss at New Orleans, or a third consecutive defeat against Green Bay, or an ugly showing at Seattle could cause the Wilfs to ask questions about the direction of things.

This includes Spielman as well. The Vikings hired Spielman to replace Fran Foley in 2006 and he has held the general manager’s title since 2012. Spielman and coach Brad Childress, who was hired before Spielman, got to the playoffs twice in four seasons and went 1-2, including a loss at New Orleans in the 2009 NFC title game. Spielman and Leslie Frazier got the Vikings to the playoffs once in four seasons and lost in the wild card round at Green Bay.

Could the Wilfs be tempted to look for an offensive-minded coach to run their team in a league that is filled with coaches whose background is in offense? Some believe Stefanski would be a good choice, especially since he’s had plenty of success with Cousins, but there is a big difference between being good at calling plays and leading a 53-man roster.

The Vikings’ performance in the playoffs also will be important because it will tell us all we need to know about Cousins. The veteran quarterback got off to a poor state, rebounded with a fantastic October, and has had many good moments, and some bad, since that time.

If Cousins falls apart in the playoffs, it will become pretty clear that Spielman and Co., swung and missed on a player they thought could lead this franchise to a Super Bowl. Cousins will have a year left on his contract and he isn’t going anywhere, but that doesn’t mean he will be here past 2020.

Would the Wilfs want Spielman picking the Vikings’ next quarterback? And if Spielman isn’t going to be retained, should the new general manager be forced to keep a head coach he didn’t hire? There also is the chance that a quick playoff exit could cause Spielman to explain to ownership that he can fix the roster but might want to go in a different direction at coach.

The reason to keep the status quo at TCO Performance Center is pretty strong. Spielman and Zimmer have brought a stability to a franchise that for so many years lacked it. Zimmer has had four winning seasons as the Vikings coach, including the past three, and enters Sunday’s game with a regular-season record of 57-37-1. But does that mean he’s a coach who can win a Super Bowl?

It’s fair to think the Wilfs might ask this question. That’s why you can’t dismiss the possibility that when next season begins the Vikings might have a new leader on the sideline.