Zulgad: Disappearing act: Vikings show that when the going gets tough they will fold

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings had a chance to silence their critics and make an important statement on Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Yes, running back Dalvin Cook was out because of a shoulder injury and his backup, Alexander Mattison, was sidelined by an ankle issue, but there was no rule that stated the Vikings were prohibited from delivering an important punch to NFC North rival Green Bay.

Beating the Packers would have given the Vikings their best win of the season and also meant a victory over Chicago on Sunday would have locked up the No. 5 seed in the NFC. That would have enabled the Vikings to open the playoffs against the winner of the weak NFC East, either Philadelphia or Dallas.

Then there was the fact that quarterback Kirk Cousins could have ended the discussion of his winless record (0-8) on Monday Night Football and let everyone know the Vikings were a legitimately good club and not one that simply beats up on bad teams.

The incentive for Mike Zimmer’s team was extremely high. Its performance was beyond disappointing. The Vikings did nothing to make anyone think they are a team that can win in the playoffs and delivered a dreadful effort in a 23-10 loss before a mostly disgusted crowd of 67,157.

The maddening thing about this from the Vikings’ perspective was the Packers spent the first half begging the Vikings to take the game. Green Bay had three turnovers in the opening two quarters, including an Aaron Jones fumble on the first drive of the game that gave Minnesota the ball at the Packers 10-yard line, and yet the Vikings got only 10 points off those miscues.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t sharp in the first 30 minutes — 18-of-30 for 156 yards with one interception and a 59.9 passer rating — and his wide receivers continued to look like a group who often find it difficult to catch the football. Despite the Packers’ struggles, the Vikings only led 10-9 at halftime and after three quarters Green Bay had a 17-10 lead. By the end of the night, they had their first NFC North title since 2016.

The Vikings fans who drink their Purple Kool-Aid by the gallon will try to tell us this was only one game and it’s not fair to judge the team on this sample size. I have one word for you: Hogwash.

This wasn’t one game, it was every game the Vikings have played this season against a truly quality opponent.

Week 2 at Green Bay, the Vikings fell behind 21-0 and the Packers spent the second half unsuccessfully trying to throw away the game before Cousins made that impossible. Week 4 at Chicago, the Vikings turned in a dreadful effort in a 16-6 loss against a Bears team we actually thought might be good. Week 9 at Kansas City, the Vikings faced Chiefs backup quarterback Matt Moore and still came away with a three-point defeat. Week 13 at Seattle, the Vikings faced the Seahawks on a Monday night and lost by seven points.

The Vikings only win this season against a team above .500 is their Week 6 home victory against the Eagles. The Vikings’ resume isn’t impressive and, given the opportunity on Monday night to make a statement about the progress they have made this season, they provided another reason to doubt whether Cousins is the long-term solution at quarterback and just how much work needs to be done to this roster.

When Zimmer’s teams were at their best, it was in part because he seemed to have a tough-minded group of players who laughed in the face of adversity and looked for ways to overcome it. These Vikings? When things get tough, they appear to have little interest in putting up a fight. The old school folks would say they lack intestinal fortitude.

The Vikings are now locked into the sixth seed in the NFC and that means there is a chance they will open the postseason against the Saints in New Orleans. If that’s the case, the Vikings’ season will end quickly and plans can begin being made for the future. That probably would be the best case scenario, considering there is zero chance this group is going to win three playoff games on the road.

Put the Vikings in a consolation tournament with the bottom feeders of the NFL and they might find success. But pair them against top teams and you will see the type of disappearing act we saw on Monday night.