Zulgad: Hollow victory: Vikings’ win over woeful Lions tells us nothing

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings came away from last Monday night’s loss at Seattle facing a variety of questions.

Could a run defense that had given up 218 yards, the second-most the Vikings have allowed in Mike Zimmer’s six seasons as coach, fix what ailed it? Could cornerback Xavier Rhodes’ decline be stopped so quarterbacks couldn’t easily pick on him? Could an offense that had gone from 2018 weakness to 2019 strength continue to produce against quality opponents?

Unfortunately for the Vikings, or fortunately if you like beating up on putrid opponents, none of those questions came close to being answered on Sunday as the again-hapless Detroit Lions (3-9-1) served as the punching bag in the Vikings’ 20-7 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

This one felt more like a 40-point victory for the home team.

The game also served no purpose on the Vikings’ schedule other than to get it out of the way. It opened with Detroit’s third-string quarterback, David Blough, throwing two consecutive incompletions and then being sacked for a 6-yard loss. It wouldn’t get any better.

Blough, playing in place of the injured Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel, had looked respectable in the Lions’ loss to the Bears on Thanksgiving Day in Ford Field. But the indecisive quarterback had no chance playing in U.S. Bank Stadium as he was sacked four times in the first half, including three times by defensive end Danielle Hunter.

The Vikings held a 17-0 lead at halftime after Dalvin Cook took a pitch and scored from 3 yards out with 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Lions were being shutout until Blough’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 2 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Blough finished 24 of 40 for 205 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Kirk Cousins was 24 of 30 for 242 yards with a first-quarter touchdown pass to Bisi Johnson. The Lions were held to 70 yards on the ground, but that had more to do with Detroit than it did the Vikings.

The only thing worse than the Lions might have been the fact the crowd of 66,776 fans was subjected to the look-at-me officiating work of referee Walt Anderson and his crew. A game after Clete Blakeman’s crew threw an NFL season-low four flags on Monday in Seattle, Anderson and Co. called nine penalties in the first half and 12 in the game.

The problem with this game was is it came at a time when you would like to see which direction a team is trending, Sunday provided no clarity when it comes to the Vikings. The Vikings weren’t alone. The Green Bay Packers (10-3) remained a game ahead of the Vikings (9-4) in the NFC North after beating a terrible Washington team (3-10) at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings should get a better test next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers simply because it’s a road game. The Chargers entered Sunday’s game against another bottom-feeder, Jacksonville, with a 4-8 record. The next real test for the Vikings should be in Week 16 against the Packers in a Monday night game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Entering Sunday, the Vikings had beaten seven teams with records below .500 and only one (Oakland) with a .500 record. Their four losses had come against teams with winning records (Green Bay, Chicago, Kansas City and Seattle).

That’s part of the reason why it’s extremely difficult to see the Vikings being capable of making a Super Bowl run and impossible to do so if they end up as a wild card team and have to win three times on the road. The Vikings’ too-easy-victory on Sunday did nothing to change that feeling.